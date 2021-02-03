NFL.com - Official Site of the National Football League | NFL.com

Drew Brees retires after 20 seasons

Breaking News

The legendary quarterback announced that he is moving on from the game of football after 13 Pro Bowl nods and a Super Bowl championship in 20 seasons with the Saints and the Chargers.

Tom Brady reacts to Drew Brees' retirement

Drew Brees announces retirement from the NFL after 20 seasons

Saints thank Drew Brees on Twitter following retirement announcement

Best of Drew Brees through the years

Ross: What a possible trade package for Russell Wilson could look like

Wyche: The one QB the 49ers should target this offseason

Texans trading Pro Bowl LB Benardrick McKinney to Dolphins for Shaq Lawson

Rapoport: Russell Wilson trade 'nowhere near' to getting done

Teams that should be most aggressive in acquiring a quarterback

2021 Pro Days

Ranking every NFL team by cap space

Tomlinson: I always knew Drew Brees was going to be a Hall of Famer

Rich Eisen pens essay honoring Drew Brees' historic career

Michael Silver compares Drew Brees' legacy to Joe Montana's

Warner: How Drew Brees broke the mold for QBs

Robinson: I'm not sure if we'll ever see another QB like Drew Brees

Drew Brees sets record for all-time passing touchdowns with No. 540

Drew Brees becomes first QB to go over 80,000 career passing yards

Steve Smith Sr. on Drew Brees: 'He's one of the greatest to play against'

Field view: Superdome goes wild for Drew Brees' record 540th TD

'Top 100 Players of 2020': Drew Brees | No. 12

Brady meets with Brees and family on the field postgame

Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Kurt Warner reflect on Brees' career milestones

Brees waves goodbye to fans at Superdome after loss to Bucs

Brees' TD breaks 'NFL RedZone' record for most TDs shown in season

DDFP: MJD on where Drew Brees ranks all-time

Drew Brees breaks Brett Favre's record - see Brees' best plays | Week 3

Should Drew Brees be viewed as a Top 5 QB in NFL history?

Every Drew Brees touchdown pass | 2020 season

Chargers release CB Casey Hayward after five seasons 

Bills agree to terms with tackle Daryl Williams on three-year, $28.2M deal

2021 NFL free agency glossary: All the terms you need to know

2021 NFL free agency: Key roster needs for every AFC team

Falcons re-sign Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo

Roundup: Bills release WR John Brown, DL Quinton Jefferson

NFL sets 2021 salary cap at $182.5 million

2021 NFL free agency: Key roster needs for every NFC team

2021 NFL free agency matchmaking: One fit for each AFC team

Top 101 NFL free agents of 2021: Chris Carson among RBs still on the market

2021 NFL offseason: All 32 teams' RB situations ahead of free agency, draft

2021 NFL offseason: All 32 teams' WR situations ahead of free agency, draft

2021 NFL free agency: Seven intriguing player-team fits

2021 NFL free agency: Which team needs to be most active this offseason? 

Terrell Davis' Top 3 RB team fits in free agency

Steve Smith Sr.'s team fits for three notable FA WRs

Top 101 free agents of 2021

Is Kenny Golladay the top receiver in Gregg Rosenthal's free agent rankings? See where he lands.

PRO DAYS

Trey Lance's massive launch draws cheers at pro day workout

Bucky Brooks: What Trey Lance's pro day workout reminded us of

Trey Lance's NDSU pro day highlights

Daniel Jeremiah's takeaways from Trey Lance's pro day workout

2021 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

NFL Network to air 'Path to the Draft Pro Day Special' editions throughout March

Bucky Brooks shares takeaways from Oklahoma's pro day

Clemson, Texas pro days: Travis Etienne makes case to be 2021 NFL Draft's RB1

Travis Etienne's Clemson pro day highlights

Sam Ehlinger's Texas pro day highlights

Sam Ehlinger evaluates his Texas pro day performance

2021 NFL Draft: 7 candidates to run fastest 40-yard dash at pro days

2021 NFL Draft: OT Rashawn Slater, CB Greg Newsome II show out at Northwestern pro day

Greg Newsome II runs unofficial 4.38 second 40-yard dash at pro day

Rashawn Slater's Northwestern pro day highlights

Kelly Kleine explains her rise in Vikings' scouting department

Op-Ed: Kim Miale reflects on career as NFL agent, general counsel at RocNation

Sarah Thomas reflects on becoming the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl

Women's History Month: Lori Locust

Women's History Month: Emily Zaler

Battista, Acosta-Ruiz, Kim Jones discuss what must change for women working in sports

Venessa Hutchinson, Sam Rapoport, MJ Acosta-Ruiz discuss importance of women's roles in NFL

Maia Chaka shares reaction to being named to NFL officiating roster for 2021 season

Women's History Month: Kim Pegula

Kim Pegula offers advice to young women who want to begin NFL careers

How women's roles in the NFL have progressed in recent years | 'GMFB'

Women's History Month: Gina Newell

Women's History Month: Salli Clavelle

Bucs owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz discusses the future of women in coaching

Women's History Month: Callie Brownson

Acosta-Ruiz, Kimmi Chex, Wolfe on evolution of women in sports media

Andrew Berry: Callie Brownson 'is definitely on a coaching track' for the Browns

'NFL 360': Lori Locust, Maral Javadifar share how they are impacting the NFL

Six female coaches make history in NFL playoffs

In her own words: Sarah Thomas on making history as first female Super Bowl official

NFL 360: How Toni Harris is changing football

'NFL 360': Inside the broadcast booth with Andrea Kremer, Hannah Storm

'NFL 360': Cathy Lanier shares how she handles security for the NFL

'NFL 100 Greatest' Game Changers: Amy Trask

'NFL 100 Greatest' Game Changers: Phyllis George

Next Gen Stats: Comparing Trey Lance's production score to top '21 draft QBs

Next Gen Stats: Top production scores for RBs in 2021 draft

Next Gen Stats: Why J.J. Watt can get his mojo back in Arizona

Next Gen Stats: Allen Robinson's efficiency on tight-window receptions

Next Gen Stats: Inside the Wentz-Reich reunion

Mic'd Up: Best sounds of Super Bowl LV

Next Gen Stats: How Tom Brady and the Bucs won Super Bowl LV

Mind-blowing stats behind the Buccaneers' 2020 Super Bowl run

Mind-blowing stats behind the 2020 NFL regular season

NFL Explained: Microsoft Surface Sideline Viewing System

Gaining Greatness: NFL stars train with The Footwork King

'Around The NFL': Ryan Fitzpatrick picks his peak Fitzmagic moment

Analytics mock draft 1.0

Cynthia Frelund uses her mathematical model for every team's pick to maximize wins for 2021.

INSPIRE CHANGE

Inspire Change: Falcons reflect on Rep. John Lewis

Say Their Stories: Jemel Roberson as told by Tahir Whitehead

Say Their Stories: MJ Acosta-Ruiz opens up about Breonna Taylor's impact on her life

Say Their Stories: Ahmaud Arbery as told by Alvin Kamara

Say Their Stories: Stephon Clark as told by Arik Armstead

Say Their Stories: Philando Castile as told by Texans' Michael Thomas

Say Their Stories: Sharonda Coleman-Singleton as told by Randall Cobb

Say Their Stories: Breonna Taylor as told by Kelvin Beachum and Demario Davis

Say Their Stories: George Floyd as told by Mecole Hardman

Say Their Stories: Vanessa Guillen as told by Eric Rowe

Say Their Stories: Jordan Davis as told by Leonard Fournette

Say Their Stories: Emmett Till as told by DK Metcalf

Say Their Stories: Oscar Grant as told by Keith Ismael

Say Their Stories: Julius Jones as told by Baker Mayfield

Say Their Stories: Elijah McClain as told by Trent Williams

Say Their Stories: George Floyd as told by Damion Square

Say Their Stories: Powerful Phrases with Jarvis Landry and Ryan Tannehill

Say Their Stories: Rodney King as told by Keisean Nixon

Say Their Stories: John Sanders as told by Myles Garrett

Say Their Stories: Alton Sterling as told by Tyrann Mathieu

2021 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah identifies team fits for prospects

Maurice Jones-Drew 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Three RBs picked in Round 1

Four-round 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Saints trade up for QB in Round 1

Lance Zierlein highlights first-round CB prospects in 2021 NFL Draft

Jeremiah, Brooks identify Day 2 WR prospects who could make instant impact

Mighty Quinn: How a D-III longshot turned into a top prospect

NFL announces 36 compensatory picks in 2021 NFL Draft for 17 teams

The small town that helped shape Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

Cynthia Frelund 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Who teams should draft to win now

2021 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

Charley Casserly 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Justin Fields slides to Steelers 

DeAngelo Hall lists his favorite CB prospects in 2021 NFL Draft

PFF's George Chahrouri ranks Top 3 QBs for 2021 NFL Draft

Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: 2021 NFL Draft prospect rankings 2.0

Daniel Jeremiah 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0: Saints select Drew Brees' heir apparent

LaDainian Tomlinson breaks down his top RB prospects in 2021 draft

Bucky Brooks' top five 2021 NFL Draft prospects by position 1.0

Three-round 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Jets trade out of No. 2 overall pick

Bucky Brooks 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Jets start new era at QB with Justin Fields

Lance Zierlein 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Patriots, 49ers select QBs in Round 1

2021 NFL Draft order: QB a priority for 12 teams entering offseason

Unrivaled work ethic led to Drew Brees' remarkable 20-year NFL career

NewOrleansSaints.com

Behind the scenes of Thomas Davis, Greg Olsen retirement

Panthers.com

Women flourishing in diverse roles at the Jets

NewYorkJets.com

Chiefs, GEHA announce naming rights agreement for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Chiefs.com

Lane Johnson paves the way for future athletes at his alma mater

PhiladelphiaEagles.com

Taking a look at key stat leaders from '20 compared to '18, '19

TennesseeTitans.com

The impact of HBCUs on & off the field

AtlantaFalcons.com

Eric Kendricks speaks on mental health

Vikings.com

Season ticket holder helps M&T Bank Stadium become vaccination site

BaltimoreRavens.com

Titans join AFC South teams in making donations to Houston relief

TennesseeTitans.com

Capturing 2020: The storytellers tell their story

Giants.com

Texans donate funds, meals, water during winter storm

HoustonTexans.com

Remembering Vincent Jackson

Chargers.com

Tom Flores' hometown finds artistic ways to celebrate Hall of Fame

Raiders.com

Peyton Manning called Favre, Aikman, more after learning of HOF

DenverBroncos.com
Today's Poll