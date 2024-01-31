How to watch Super Bowl LVIII in the UK

The Sky Sports NFL channel will once again be the home for Super Bowl LVIII.

Through Super Bowl week Sky Sports NFL will also show Good Morning Football, Super Bowl Live and Total Access (Sky channel 407 / Virgin Media channel 507). You can also watch the NFL Honors show on Sky Sports NFL.

Super Bowl LVIII coverage begins on Sunday, February 11 at 2pm on Sky Sports NFL plus you can watch the game live on that same channel or on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix or Sky Sports Showcase. Neil Reynolds will be joined by Ryan Fitzpatrick, Phoebe Schecter in Phoenix.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN - The ultimate way to watch every minute of Super Bowl LVIII live, with the full US Broadcast and the Apple Music Halftime show. Plus get access on demand content, see how the remaining teams made it with on demand regular season and post season games, 24/7 NFL Network coverage and much more across all of your devices. All this for only 99p! Sign-up today.

Join Craig Doyle, former NFL player Jason Bell and two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora on Friday, February 9th at 11:05pm on ITV as they bring you the latest stories and news from around the league in 'The NFL Show'.

Then Super Bowl LVIII coverage featuring Craig, Jason and Osi in Las Vegas will start on ITV from 10:45pm on Sunday, February 11. Maurice Jones-Drew and other guests will also join the team as well.

Watch exclusive content from Cori Yarckin and the team on NFL EndZone on Sunday, February 11 at 10:35 on Channel 5 as they bring you all the latest news from a fun week of Super Bowl LVIII activities in Las Vegas.

talkSPORT will have build-up and full commentary of Super Bowl LVIII live from Las Vegas from 10.30pm. Joining Nat Coombs & Will Gavin will be Jeff Reinebold.

Plus through the week of Super Bowl LVIII there will be seven live shows from Vegas across on @talksport & @talksport2, plus plenty of coverage on the talkSPORT website, Twitter & YouTube channel.

talkSPORT2's Road to the Super Bowl - Monday - Friday, Daily at Midday, repeated at 6/8pm - join Will Gavin, Jeff Reinebold and a host of big names in Las Vegas as we build up to Super Bowl LVIII

talkSPORT Kick-Off Super Bowl Preview - Thursday - 9pm - Hugh Woozencroft is joined by Will Gavin & Jeff Reinebold live from Las Vegas for a special hour building up to Super Bowl LVIII and bringing you the best interviews from the week.

talkSPORT "NFL Honors" Early Breakfast - 5am - Friday - Will Gavin & Jeff Reinebold host the Early breakfast show live from Las Vegas, immediately following NFL Honors - reacting to this years winners, bringing you the best of the red carpet, and previewing Super Bowl LVIII.