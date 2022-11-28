Around the NFL

Rams HC Sean McVay says WR Allen Robinson needs foot surgery, will miss rest of season

Published: Nov 27, 2022 at 07:57 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

A disappointing first season in Los Angeles has come to an early conclusion for wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Robinson will require season-ending foot surgery, Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters following Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Allen has a stress fracture that would require a screw upon surgery.

Robinson did not play in the loss to the Chiefs, nor did quarterback Matthew Stafford or wide receiver Cooper Kupp as losses to personnel and in the standings mount for the struggling 3-8 Rams.

Robinson signed a three-year, $46.5 million deal with the reigning Super Bowl champions as a free agent in March.

However, he failed to ever find a groove and was a microcosm of the Rams' offensive struggles.

Robinson's first season with L.A. ends with 33 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games.

