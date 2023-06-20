Steelers' T.J. Watt still replays pectoral injury that derailed 2022 season: 'I've drove myself nuts'

Watt admitted he struggled to stay healthy the rest of the season, compiling just 5.5 sacks.

"As soon as I came back, it never really got to 100 percent," he said. "But then it was just like every little thing -- I had a rib (injury). I had a thumb. It was just one of those years for me where I just could never get 100 percent fully healthy, so it was a little frustrating."

Watt said he feels good after a full offseason.

"Yeah, I feel great now. I really do," he said. "And it's been a great offseason for me. If you play long enough in this league, you're gonna have those years, you're gonna have those weeks, and it's just about how you respond to it. So that's what I'm looking forward to doing."

Watt believes the offseason additions can help lift the Steelers back to the postseason, where they haven't won a game since 2016.

"I think it's still too early to have true sense of 'This is the year,' because they always say you don't want to be the guy who's just crushing it without pads on," he said. "You don't really know the personality of everybody yet. So it's too early for that, but I'm very encouraged with the direction that we're going, especially on the defensive side of the ball. That's what I can really speak for. Guys are flying around. We're having a lot of fun. We're communicating and making a lot of those splash plays, and that's all you can really ask for this time of year."