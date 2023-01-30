Cardinals request interviews with Bengals DC Lou Anarumo, OC Brian Callahan for head coaching job

Following the Bengals' AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati's coordinators are getting a shot at a head coaching job.

Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager reported Monday that the Arizona Cardinals requested an interview with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo for their vacant head coaching position, per a source informed of the situation.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero added that the Cards also requested an interview with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, per sources.

Frankly, it's overdue for Anarumo to get an interview this cycle. The Bengals DC for the past four seasons has been one of the most underrated play-callers in the NFL. Despite Cincy boasting just one elected Pro Bowler, Trey Hendrickson, Anarumo's defense has been stellar, befuddling top-tier quarterbacks. During the Bengals' 10-game win streak before Sunday's loss, the defense allowed more than 24 points just once.

Meanwhile, Callahan helped lead an explosive Cincy offense playing to the strengths of Joe Burrow, exploiting defenses with its trio of pass catchers, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Callahan is also a candidate for the Indianapolis Colts' head coaching job.