Around the NFL

Bengals HC Zac Taylor on Joseph Ossai's late-hit penalty: 'We're not going to make it about one play'

Published: Jan 29, 2023 at 11:42 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

On the final snap from scrimmage in Sunday night's thrilling AFC Championship Game, Patrick Mahomes scrambled on 3rd-and-4, dashing to the sideline to pick up the first down with eight seconds remaining. Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai pursued the quarterback, hustling to the boundary.

Despite his effort, Ossai arrived late, hitting Mahomes out of bounds before both careened into the bench. The Bengals were flagged for a 15-yard penalty that allowed Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker to boot a 45-yard game-winning field goal to send K.C. to the Super Bowl.

Ossai was distraught on the bench, feeling like he had let his team down. But no one in the Cincinnati locker room blamed the loss on the hustling lineman.

"There were a lot of plays other than that that could have turned the tide in that game and won us that game. So that's not the only one," star quarterback Joe Burrow said.

Before the penalty, Ossai had a good game, generating five tackles, one tackle for loss, two QB hits, one pass defended, three QB pressures, and a run stuff.

"We're not going to make it about one play." Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said of Ossai's late-hit penalty. "He loves ball. He loves being part of this team."

Still fighting back emotions in the locker room, Ossai said his teammates are lifting him up.

"It means the world to me," he said. "These guys mean a lot to me. We come every day, and we work hard for each other. To know that they have my back ... is giving me peace right now."

It's a brutal way for Ossai and the Bengals to see their championship hopes come to an end.

"Oh, it aches, trust me, to be this close to … Our goal is to win the Super Bowl, so to be seconds away from getting back there and watching them celebrate, it's horrible," Taylor said. "Because this team has invested so much in each other to get to this point, and you know we've been playing playoff football since Halloween, we just didn't know it."

Related Content

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce after beating Bengals: 'Burrowhead, my (expletive). It's Mahomes' house!'

There was a lot of trash talk leading up to Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Following the Chiefs' last-second win, tight end Travis Kelce had a succinct response to the pre-game "Burrowhead" narrative.

news

Chiefs defeat Bengals to advance to Super Bowl LVII, will face Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game Sunday to advance to Super Bowl LVII, where they will take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Jalen Hurts, Eagles find 'way to get it going' to earn Super Bowl berth

Jalen Hurts' breakout season reached new heights after a 31-7 win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday and it is now set to culminate on Feb. 12 in Super Bowl LVII.

news

Jalen Hurts on Haason Reddick's NFC title game performance vs. 49ers: 'He's been a bad dude all year'

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts says linebacker Haason Reddick has "been a bad dude all year" after Sunday's NFC Championship Game win over the 49ers.

news

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce move into second place for most playoff TDs by QB-pass catcher duo

With Sunday night's second-quarter, 14-yard TD pass from All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes to his All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, the pair moved into sole possession of second place for most playoff TDs by a QB-pass catcher duo.

news

Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore mutually agree to part ways after four seasons

The Cowboys and OC Kellen Moore have mutually agreed to part ways after four seasons at the position, NFL network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

news

NFL community, fans react to all of the action from Championship Sunday

The NFL community, including players and fans, took to social media to share their thoughts on all the action from Championship Sunday.

news

49ers OT Trent Williams, Eagles S K'Von Wallace ejected after fight during fourth quarter of NFC Championship game

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams was ejected for slamming Eagles safety K'Von Wallace to the turf. Wallace was also kicked out of the game for his role in the scrum during the NFC Championship game.

news

Philadelphia Eagles defeat San Francisco 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Championship Sunday to advance to Super Bowl LVII where they will face the Kansas City Chiefs

news

Niners QBs Brock Purdy (UCL sprain), Josh Johnson (concussion) suffer injuries in NFC Championship Game loss to Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers dealt with QB injuries all season. It continued on Sunday and ultimately led to the end of their season when Brock Purdy suffered a UCL sprain and backup Josh Johnson sustained a concussion in a 31-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

news

Dolphins hiring ex-Broncos coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with DC Vic Fangio on a deal that makes him the NFL's highest-paid coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE