Commanders working toward hiring Eric Bieniemy as new offensive coordinator

That season coincided with the beginning of Patrick Mahomes' NFL career as a starting quarterback, a year in which Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards, posted a 50-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio and won his first Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player award. It was only the beginning for the Chiefs, who have since reached the AFC Championship Game in five straight seasons, made three Super Bowls, and won two of them in the last four years.

With Mahomes leading the way and Bieniemy supporting Reid, the Chiefs have transformed into one of the most creative and explosive offenses in NFL history. Since Bieniemy ascended to offensive coordinator, the Chiefs have ranked first in total yards per game three times (2018, 2020, 2022), and finished in the top six twice (2019 and 2021).

Bieniemy's name has frequently appeared in the discussion regarding head-coaching candidates, however he hasn't yet accepted job at the helm of another NFL club. His role beneath Reid -- who still calls plays in Kansas City -- could explain Bieniemy remaining an offensive coordinator for this long despite serving as a key assistant for one of the league's premier offenses.