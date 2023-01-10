Commanders fire offensive coordinator Scott Turner 

The Washington Commanders have fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday afternoon. The team has since announced the news.

Turner was the offensive coordinator for the last three seasons in Washington, and served as OC under head coach Ron Rivera for four years, including one with the Carolina Panthers in 2019.

"I met with Coach Turner today and informed him that we will be moving in another direction going forward with the offensive coordinator position," Rivera said in a statement released through the team. "Unfortunately, we did not live up to the expectations and standard that I expected to see from our offensive unit. I felt it was best for a fresh start at the coordinator position heading into next year. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Scott and thanked him for his three years of service to our organization. I wish Scott and his family all the best in the future."

The 40-year-old Turner oversaw a Washington offense that was 24th in the NFL in points scored this past season -- which was the unfortunate statistical average for his three-year tenure in the capital. Washington was 25th in points scored in 2020 and 23rd in 2021.

Though Turner takes the fall after the Commanders' 8-8-1 season -- which is the best record in Rivera's three-year run -- he was continually hamstrung by an uncertain quarterback room throughout his stay.

In 2020, the Commanders started Alex Smith, the late Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen and then Taylor Heinicke started the team's playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After Ryan Fitzpatrick was limited to just one game in 2021 due to injury, Heinicke was thrust back into the starting role for the majority of the season.

And this past year, Carson Wentz was hardly the answer for the team's QB woes as he and Heinicke split starts for the season overall prior to the regular-season finale in which rookie Sam Howell had arguably the best start of the campaign.

At season's end, Washington was 12th in the league in rushing, but a lack of consistency plagued the offense overall. There was talent such as Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson at wide receiver, but they each had up-and-down seasons, and the same could be said for running backs Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson.