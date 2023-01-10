Around the NFL

Commanders fire offensive coordinator Scott Turner 

The Washington Commanders have fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday afternoon. The team has since announced the news.

Turner was the offensive coordinator for the last three seasons in Washington, and served as OC under head coach Ron Rivera for four years, including one with the Carolina Panthers in 2019.

"I met with Coach Turner today and informed him that we will be moving in another direction going forward with the offensive coordinator position," Rivera said in a statement released through the team. "Unfortunately, we did not live up to the expectations and standard that I expected to see from our offensive unit. I felt it was best for a fresh start at the coordinator position heading into next year. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Scott and thanked him for his three years of service to our organization. I wish Scott and his family all the best in the future."

The 40-year-old Turner oversaw a Washington offense that was 24th in the NFL in points scored this past season -- which was the unfortunate statistical average for his three-year tenure in the capital. Washington was 25th in points scored in 2020 and 23rd in 2021.

Though Turner takes the fall after the Commanders' 8-8-1 season -- which is the best record in Rivera's three-year run -- he was continually hamstrung by an uncertain quarterback room throughout his stay.

In 2020, the Commanders started Alex Smith, the late Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen and then Taylor Heinicke started the team's playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After Ryan Fitzpatrick was limited to just one game in 2021 due to injury, Heinicke was thrust back into the starting role for the majority of the season.

And this past year, Carson Wentz was hardly the answer for the team's QB woes as he and Heinicke split starts for the season overall prior to the regular-season finale in which rookie Sam Howell had arguably the best start of the campaign.

At season's end, Washington was 12th in the league in rushing, but a lack of consistency plagued the offense overall. There was talent such as Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson at wide receiver, but they each had up-and-down seasons, and the same could be said for running backs Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson.

Washington's travails weren't limited to the OC or the offense, for that matter, but after a trying season, changes are made and Rivera and the Commanders are moving on from Turner.

news

Chargers' Rashawn Slater (biceps) designated to return, WR Mike Williams (back) day to day

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (biceps) has been designated to return, wide receiver Mike Williams (back) is considered day to day and pass rusher Joey Bosa (groin) will return to the injury report this week, per head coach Brandon Staley.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Colts GM Chris Ballard admits he, organization 'failed' in 2022 season

Colts general manager Chris Ballard is entering the offseason admitting his mistakes. "Look, I failed. I'm not gonna sit up here and make excuses," Ballard said. "I failed a lot of people. Highly disappointed about where we're at, how the season went."

news

Bears GM Ryan Poles evaluating 'premium positions,' would have to be 'blown away' to draft QB at No. 1

After securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles said the team is starting off draft season be evaluating "premium positions." While that normally includes quarterbacks, they'd have to be blown away to take one.

news

Ravens, LB Roquan Smith agree to terms on five-year, $100 million contract extension

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms with linebacker Roquan Smith on a five-year, $100 million deal that includes $45 million fully guaranteed and $60 million in total guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Giants head coach Brian Daboll: Playoff experience is 'probably overrated'

Head coach Brian Daboll will lead the New York Giants into the postseason for the first time in the big chair Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. The lack of playoff experience is something he finds overhyped.

news

Jets DT Quinnen Williams wants new contract ahead of voluntary workouts this offseason

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams made known his offseason desires for a new contract on Monday, telling reporters he plans to skip OTAs if he doesn't have a new deal by then.

news

Matt LaFleur open to Nathaniel Hackett returning to Packers staff in 2023 season

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is open to Nathaniel Hackett returning to the team's staff for the 2023 season.

news

Texans WR Brandin Cooks: I'm not looking to be 'part of a rebuild'

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks says he's not looking to be "part of a rebuild" heading into the 2023 season.

news

Former Colts HC Frank Reich scheduled to interview for Panthers' HC job

Just two months after he was dismissed as the Indianapolis Colts head coach, Frank Reich is on the schedule to interview to become the Carolina Panthers' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

