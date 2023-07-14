State of the 2023 Buffalo Bills: Super Bowl or bust for Josh Allen and Co.?

Quarterback: Josh Allen. Allen is like the Justin Timberlake of the NFL. He can run and pass. He leads the NFL with 130 offensive touchdowns since 2020. He joined Drew Brees as the only players all-time to have 40-plus offensive touchdowns in three consecutive seasons. It's hard to imagine they're the only two to have accomplished that feat considering the greatness we've witnessed from guys like Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Peyton Manning. But Allen is one of the rarest athletes I've seen. He's the only player in NFL history with 35-plus passing touchdowns and five or more rushing touchdowns in three seasons. Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young did it twice, and he's considered one of the best to ever do it. There is no doubt Allen is one of the most electric guys in the game.

Projected 2023 MVP: Josh Allen. You just can't replace Allen, and no, that's not a shot at Matt Barkley. Although the team did sign Kyle Allen to compete for the backup job. But when you look at the things Josh Allen has done, there is no doubt that it all comes down to him. The dude has posted 5,000-plus offensive yards and 40-plus touchdowns in back-to-back seasons. There are just four quarterbacks who have reached those numbers in multiple seasons in a career all-time. He's incredible. But he can protect the ball a bit better. Allen has thrown 29 picks over the last two seasons, the most in the NFL. The Bills are 8-0 and average 32.4 points per game when Allen has had no giveaways since 2021.

New face to know: Dalton Kincaid, tight end. You know, a lot of times that when I do my pre-draft rankings, I'm dreaming of fantasy fits. I had Kincaid to the Bills in the back of my mind as an ideal situation. And this isn't a shot at Dawson Knox, who is a nice player. But when you watched Kincaid at Utah, you couldn't help but imagine him being the next Travis Kelce. Which I know is a heavy burden to carry. But you put this guy in the slot (he's probably not going to block much) and watch him go. Kincaid is the only Division I tight end to have four seasons with eight-plus receiving touchdowns over the last 25 seasons. Also, he recorded the third-most receiving first downs (49) in a single season among FBS tight ends since 2014, according to PFF.