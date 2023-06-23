Bills extend contracts of coach Sean McDermott, general manager Brandon Beane through 2027

It's easier said than done, of course, but since McDermott and Beane fully made their mark on the club, the Bills have done nothing but win. McDermott led Buffalo to its first playoff appearance back in 2017, and after a setback season in 2018 -- Allen's rookie year -- the Bills have done nothing but win consistently since then. McDermott has led Buffalo to 10-plus wins and playoff appearances in each of the last four seasons, and the Bills have won at least one playoff game in every campaign from 2020-2022.

The biggest remaining issue, though, is the fact Buffalo hasn't been able to win a conference title. Each of the last three campaigns have ended in postseason heartbreak, with two of the three playoff losses coming at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.