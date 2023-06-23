Around the NFL

Bills extend contracts of coach Sean McDermott, general manager Brandon Beane through 2027

Published: Jun 23, 2023 at 10:18 AM Updated: Jun 23, 2023 at 10:55 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The lasting impact of Buffalo's power duo has earned them new contracts.

The Bills have signed both coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane to contract extensions through the 2027 season, the team announced Friday.

The extensions have been done for some time, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, and will properly compensate both McDermott and Beane for their accomplishments to this point. The new deals also link their contract duration to the same timeline, which also happens to be the penultimate year of quarterback Josh Allen's current contract, and will last beyond the opening date of Buffalo's new stadium.

Everything is in order for the long haul for the Bills. All that's left to do is win a Super Bowl.

It's easier said than done, of course, but since McDermott and Beane fully made their mark on the club, the Bills have done nothing but win. McDermott led Buffalo to its first playoff appearance back in 2017, and after a setback season in 2018 -- Allen's rookie year -- the Bills have done nothing but win consistently since then. McDermott has led Buffalo to 10-plus wins and playoff appearances in each of the last four seasons, and the Bills have won at least one playoff game in every campaign from 2020-2022.

The biggest remaining issue, though, is the fact Buffalo hasn't been able to win a conference title. Each of the last three campaigns have ended in postseason heartbreak, with two of the three playoff losses coming at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Because the Bills have done nothing but maintain a highly competitive roster built around a franchise quarterback in Allen, they've remained among those hoping to win a Super Bowl. Beane and McDermott have proven they can build a winner that lasts and have been rewarded with confidence from ownership. With these extensions now cemented, they can proceed with their pursuit of a Lombardi Trophy.

