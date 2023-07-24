Chiefs owner Clark Hunt doesn't see Andy Reid retiring in near future

"That's never come up in my conversations with Andy," Hunt said, via the team's official transcript. "I think, as I recall his answer, somebody asked him the question and I don't think he stopped to think about that subject and it has sort of had a life of its own there for a few weeks until Andy said, 'No, I'm not thinking about that.' As I see Andy, he remains incredibly energized and excited. He's all about the Kansas City Chiefs and trying to get us back to the playoffs and win another Super Bowl. I think he has as much energy and passion as I've seen in the past 10-plus years that he's been with us."