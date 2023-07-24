Chiefs owner Clark Hunt doesn't see Andy Reid retiring in near future

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt doesn't expect to be conducting head coaching interviews any time soon.
Hunt said Sunday he doesn't see Andy Reid retiring in the near future.
"That's never come up in my conversations with Andy," Hunt said, via the team's official transcript. "I think, as I recall his answer, somebody asked him the question and I don't think he stopped to think about that subject and it has sort of had a life of its own there for a few weeks until Andy said, 'No, I'm not thinking about that.' As I see Andy, he remains incredibly energized and excited. He's all about the Kansas City Chiefs and trying to get us back to the playoffs and win another Super Bowl. I think he has as much energy and passion as I've seen in the past 10-plus years that he's been with us."
Since Hunt hired Reid in 2013, the Chiefs have won two Super Bowls, earned seven consecutive AFC West titles, generated eight straight 10-win seasons and five straight 12-plus-win seasons, appeared in the AFC Championship Game in each of the last five years and haven't had a single season below .500 during the coach's decade in charge.
Asked if he had any inkling the 65-year-old Reid could retire soon, Hunt responded, "I really don't, and I hope I don't for a long time."
With the Patrick Mahomes-Reid duo dominating the pass-happy NFL, there is no reason to worry about the future until that day arrives. Hunt hopes he has years and years before that reality comes into play.