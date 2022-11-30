Falcons TE Kyle Pitts undergoes knee surgery, out for rest of 2022 season

Pitts suffered the knee injury in Atlanta's Week 11 win over Chicago, exiting early in the third quarter. An MRI revealed the severity of Pitts' injury, leading to his season-ending surgery.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith told reporters Wednesday the team is not concerned about Pitts' timetable for return for the 2023 season.

After breaking 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie, Pitts struggled to get going for most of 2022, finishing with 28 receptions for 356 yards and two touchdowns. Atlanta's offensive approach certainly didn't help Pitts, as the Falcons willingly abandoned the pass in multiple games this season in order to give themselves the best chance of victory with Marcus Mariota at quarterback.