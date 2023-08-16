Around the NFL

Buccaneers WR Russell Gage believed to have suffered season-ending knee injury

Published: Aug 16, 2023 at 12:08 PM Updated: Aug 16, 2023 at 12:37 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage suffered a potentially devastating injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the New York Jets.

Gage suffered a non-contact knee injury, with the belief heading into exams that the severe injury will end his season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed of the situation.

Gage went down during practice and was visibly upset before he was carted from the field.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles confirmed after practice that Gage suffered a "pretty serious" injury.

"We wish him the best," Bowles told reporters. "I can tell by the way he was sitting on the truck that it's probably something that happened pretty bad. Our hearts go out to him and we'll see how it goes."

If tests confirm the initial diagnosis, it would be a blow for Gage and the Bucs' WR depth.

Related Links

The 27-year-old signed a three-year, $30 million contract in Tampa in 2022 to provide a third receiving threat alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Things didn't work out last year, with nagging injuries and inconsistency relegating Gage to 51 catches, 426 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games.

Gage reworked his contract to remain with the Bucs this offseason, shaving $3 million off his base but guaranteeing $7 million, with incentives to make up the difference.

If Gage is out for the season, the Bucs' depth will come under question. David Moore, sixth-round rookie Trey Palmer, Deven Thompkins and Kaylon Geiger are currently the top options to replace Gage behind Evans and Godwin.

Related Content

news

Raiders activate first-round edge Tyree Wilson from non-football injury list

Raiders rookie edge Tyree Wilson (foot) has been activated from the non-football injury list and can start practicing with the team at any point, head coach Josh McDaniels confirmed on Wednesday.
news

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) to undergo surgery, expected to miss at least a month

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is dealing with a foot injury and is expected to undergo surgery on it Wednesday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins staging hold-in while in negotiations for new contract

Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins is in negotiations for a new contract amid a hold-in at training camp, and head coach Mike McDaniel isn't concerned with how he's conducting business. 
news

Richie James getting more work with Chiefs' first-team offense after injuries to WRs, preseason flashes

The Kansas City Chiefs signing wide receiver ﻿Richie James﻿ in April flew so far below the radar it registered barely a blip. Steadily, that blip has ballooned with each passing week.
news

Steelers first-round LT Broderick Jones happy to 'sit back' behind Dan Moore Jr.: 'I like to feel things out' 

The Steelers traded up to No. 14 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to snipe offensive tackle Broderick Jones. But the move to secure the Georgia product doesn't mean he's in line to be the Week 1 starter.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on RB Jonathan Taylor situation: 'We need to get him 100% healthy before we do anything'

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor returned to the team this week but remained on the sideline, and general manager Chris Ballard suggested it's the rehab holding back Taylor from participating in practice.
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 2 recap: Jets forging new identity

Brendan Walker recaps Episode 2 of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets. Gang Green is loaded with star power and playmaking ability on offense, but can the offensive line hold up its end of the bargain? Robert Saleh puts the unit on blast.
news

Packers OT David Bakhtiari on QB Jordan Love: 'His baseline for me is way higher' than usual first-year starter

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has been pumped with what he's seen from Jordan Love so far in camp, and he plans to continue grading the quarterback with higher expectations than for a first-year starter.
news

Chargers DL CJ Okoye on sack in first organized game: 'I have never played football, just magically got a sack'

CJ Okoye arrived to the Los Angeles Chargers as part of the NFL International Pathway program on May 4. Just more than three months later, he played a football game for the first time in his life and came away with a sack of a national champion, Stetson Bennett.
news

Giants DC Wink Martindale expects Kayvon Thibodeaux to be 'at the top of everything'

Like most starters, Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux didn't suit up for New York's loss to the Lions on Friday. He instead met a challenge handed down to him by defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.