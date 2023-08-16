Buccaneers WR Russell Gage believed to have suffered season-ending knee injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage suffered a potentially devastating injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the New York Jets.
Gage suffered a non-contact knee injury, with the belief heading into exams that the severe injury will end his season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed of the situation.
Gage went down during practice and was visibly upset before he was carted from the field.
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles confirmed after practice that Gage suffered a "pretty serious" injury.
"We wish him the best," Bowles told reporters. "I can tell by the way he was sitting on the truck that it's probably something that happened pretty bad. Our hearts go out to him and we'll see how it goes."
If tests confirm the initial diagnosis, it would be a blow for Gage and the Bucs' WR depth.
The 27-year-old signed a three-year, $30 million contract in Tampa in 2022 to provide a third receiving threat alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Things didn't work out last year, with nagging injuries and inconsistency relegating Gage to 51 catches, 426 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games.
Gage reworked his contract to remain with the Bucs this offseason, shaving $3 million off his base but guaranteeing $7 million, with incentives to make up the difference.
If Gage is out for the season, the Bucs' depth will come under question. David Moore, sixth-round rookie Trey Palmer, Deven Thompkins and Kaylon Geiger are currently the top options to replace Gage behind Evans and Godwin.