NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 5

Published: Sep 05, 2023 at 01:25 PM
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Free Agents

INJURIES

  • CB Casey Hayward has been fully cleared from his pectoral injury and is ready to return to football, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. The 12-year veteran and two-time Pro Bowler spent the 2022 season in Atlanta, producing one interception and three passes defensed in six games before his season-ending injury.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

INJURIES

  • QB Joe Burrow (calf) is trending toward starting in Sunday's season-opener against the Browns, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on NFL+'s The Insiders. Burrow suffered a calf strain at the beginning of training camp and returned to practice on Aug. 30.


SIGNINGS

  • TE Zach Gentry signed to practice squad, Pelissero reported.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

INJURIES

  • LG Tyler Smith is set to have an MRI on a hamstring injury he suffered in Monday's practice. “We felt better after we visited and assessed it after practice," owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday, via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "Hopefully it’s not serious enough to impact him (Sunday night).”
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

INJURIES

  • TE Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during Tuesday's practice and his status for Thursday's season opener versus the Lions is uncertain, HC Andy Reid told reporters.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

COACHING NEWS

  • The Commanders on Tuesday announced the promotions of Juan Castillo to the role of run game coordinator, Randy Jordan to the role of senior offensive assistant/running backs coach, Travelle Wharton to the role of offensive line coach and Todd Storm to the role of tight ends coach.

