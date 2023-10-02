Colts announce RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) will return to practice on Wednesday 

"I think it's really more the football shape," Steichen said. "Obviously, there's a difference from running sprints and going through that deal. But to put on the pads and go play with his teammates, put a helmet back on and go do all those things again, again, we'll have those conversations myself and him and see where he's at at the end of the week to make that decision."

Getting Taylor back at practice is Step 1 after a drama-filled offseason that included a trade request from the running back. Rapoport and Pelissero reported on Sunday that there have been no recent trade talks between the Colts and other teams.

Taylor is due roughly $4.3 million in the final year of his rookie contract, but at this stage, the focus is getting the 2021 NFL rushing champ back on the field.

In the thick of the AFC South race, where all four clubs are 2-2, the Colts could use the boost Taylor can provide when healthy. Zack Moss has carried the load out of Indy's backfield since missing Week 1 due to injury. In Sunday's overtime loss to the Rams, Moss carried 18 times for 70 yards (3.9 average).