Colts announce RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) will return to practice on Wednesday 

Published: Oct 02, 2023 at 02:55 PM
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will return to practice on Wednesday, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Monday.

Taylor opened the season on the physically unable to perform list due to a surgically repaired ankle.

The move was expected, as NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday that Taylor's ankle is fully healed.

Steichen said Taylor is "excited to be back" and didn't rule out the star running back from playing in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.

"I think it's really more the football shape," Steichen said. "Obviously, there's a difference from running sprints and going through that deal. But to put on the pads and go play with his teammates, put a helmet back on and go do all those things again, again, we'll have those conversations myself and him and see where he's at at the end of the week to make that decision."

Getting Taylor back at practice is Step 1 after a drama-filled offseason that included a trade request from the running back. Rapoport and Pelissero reported on Sunday that there have been no recent trade talks between the Colts and other teams.

Taylor is due roughly $4.3 million in the final year of his rookie contract, but at this stage, the focus is getting the 2021 NFL rushing champ back on the field.

In the thick of the AFC South race, where all four clubs are 2-2, the Colts could use the boost Taylor can provide when healthy. Zack Moss has carried the load out of Indy's backfield since missing Week 1 due to injury. In Sunday's overtime loss to the Rams, Moss carried 18 times for 70 yards (3.9 average).

With rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson shining early in the season, getting Taylor back, despite the surrounding drama, will be a boost to the young signal-caller.

