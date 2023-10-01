Colts to open practice window for RB Jonathan Taylor; no recent trade talks

The Colts plan to open the 21-day practice window Wednesday for star running back Jonathan Taylor, whose surgically repaired ankle is fully healthy after a stint on the physically unable to perform list against the backdrop of his offseason trade request, per sources.
There have been no recent trade talks between the Colts and other teams, sources say, though one source insisted multiple teams remain interested in swinging a trade for Taylor, 24, and signing him to a new contract in line with the NFL's top backs.
Due about $4.3 million in the last year of his rookie contract, Taylor still wants a new deal, and the Colts are open to addressing it. As of now, the Colts' focus is getting the 2021 NFL rushing champ back on the practice field and getting him ready to play.
The Colts are also open to a trade if they get the right offer. But the two teams known to have made trade offers before the season haven't engaged recently: The Packers are no longer in the mix, and the Dolphins haven't spoken to the Colts about trading for Taylor since before the season began, sources say.
It's not certain how things will play out once the practice window is open. The Colts would have until Week 8 to move Taylor to the active roster or move him in a trade.
Hobbled by an ankle injury for much of a frustrating 2022 season, Taylor underwent surgery in January. He requested a trade in July after the Colts didn't offer him an extension and left the team for several days in August to undergo treatment on the ankle out of state.
In recent weeks, Taylor has been in the Colts' facility on a daily basis doing rehabilitation. The next step is getting him back on the field, and that's on track to happen soon.
In three NFL seasons, Taylor has run for 3,841 yards and scored 36 touchdowns, including a league-leading 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing TDs in 2021.