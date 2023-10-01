Colts to open practice window for RB Jonathan Taylor; no recent trade talks

The Colts plan to open the 21-day practice window Wednesday for star running back Jonathan Taylor, whose surgically repaired ankle is fully healthy after a stint on the physically unable to perform list against the backdrop of his offseason trade request, per sources.

There have been no recent trade talks between the Colts and other teams, sources say, though one source insisted multiple teams remain interested in swinging a trade for Taylor, 24, and signing him to a new contract in line with the NFL's top backs.

Due about $4.3 million in the last year of his rookie contract, Taylor still wants a new deal, and the Colts are open to addressing it. As of now, the Colts' focus is getting the 2021 NFL rushing champ back on the practice field and getting him ready to play.