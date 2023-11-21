Thanksgiving/Black Friday fantasy preview: Who to start, avoid in Week 12 games

To be honest, Pollard’s 18 fantasy points against the Panthers were mildly disappointing considering how juicy the matchup was. Still, it was encouraging to see him score for the first time since Week 1 and hit 80 scrimmage yards for the first time since Week 6. Meanwhile, the Commanders have allowed double-digit fantasy performances to six RBs (two Seahawks) over the last five weeks and surrendered 204 receiving yards and four receiving TDs to a run of Saquon Barkley (twice), Rhamondre Stevenson and Kenneth Walker III during that span. Pollard has upside in the air attack and a good shot at another TD in a game the Cowboys are projected to score around 30 points. Roll him out again.