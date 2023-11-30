Jets QB Aaron Rodgers on returning by Week 16: 'Anything's possible'

But will the Jets activate him?

If there's a team that could use the holiday cheer, it's the Jets. They carry a 4-7 record into December, preparing to face three playoff-hopeful teams – the Falcons, Texans and Dolphins – before the Washington game in Week 16. Rodgers would need to be activated by Dec. 20 – four days before the Jets face the Commanders.

If they're even further out of contention, it could affect Rodgers' decision. The playoffs look remote at this point, but the Jets have not yet been eliminated from the postseason.

Rodgers acknowledged that it "wouldn't make sense" to return if the Jets were not still in the hunt.

One big reason: Rodgers is attempting to return in what's believed to be record time from an Achilles injury – among all professional athletes. Rodgers underwent a "Speed Bridge" procedure, aimed at shortening the recovery time compared to more traditional methods, which can take months longer.

Rodgers' first practice Wednesday was exactly three months removed from his surgery.

"I don't feel like I'm competing in science when it comes to this rehab," Rodgers said. "I'm competing against conventional rehab protocol. But until someone breaks that protocol and shows you can do it a different way … the impossible stays the impossible."

Rodgers was asked if his return is contingent on head coach Robert Saleh, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and general manager Joe Douglas being guaranteed to return for the 2024 season. Rodgers refused to answer, calling it a "trap question" but said that the Jets have the "recipe for success" with this group. Rodgers praised all three but said their fates were "out of my control."