Around the NFL

'Hard Knocks' spotlights Dolphins DB Jevon Holland's play 'that everyone will remember'

Published: Nov 28, 2023 at 08:26 PM
White_Brenna
Brenna White

Digital Content Producer

The first-ever game played on Black Friday was a memorable one, especially after one player made his name known with one of the craziest plays you'll ever see.

In the second episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins, Dolphins safety Jevon Holland stole the show with a 99-yard pick-six to close out the first half against the Jets. Thanks to Hard Knocks, the cameras kept rolling to show fans all the action on the field and in the locker room.

Related Links

Going back just a few moments before the pick-six, it was quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who had made a similar mistake when he threw a pick-six right into the hands of Jets cornerback Brandin Echols, seemingly changing the tone for the second half. Miami's lead was cut to 10-6 following a missed extra point from Greg Zuerlein.

The Jets muffed that momentum, however, with two seconds left in the half. Yes, with just those two seconds, quarterback Tim Boyle launched a Hail Mary that fell perfectly into the arms of Holland, who went on to run as fast as he could to the end zone, with the help of a few good blocks from his teammates. Although it was a 99-yard TD, Holland actually ran 124.4 yards, per Next Gen Stats, which is the most distance traveled by a ball carrier on a scrimmage play this season. The 23-year-old safety erased Tagovailoa's mistake and kept the Dolphins at a comfortable distance.

Head coach Mike McDaniel was so excited that he immediately began running to the locker room after that play, forgetting that his kicker still had to try for an extra point. McDaniel made it all the way to the other side of the field before turning around to tell his coaching staff, "Extra point. Extra point."

The Dolphins went on to win it 34-13, but the star of the day was Holland.

"This game, they'll be one play made by a guy that everyone will remember. Jevon Holland, 99 yards," McDaniels said in the locker room as Holland received the game ball.

Although the Miami defense showed out, Tagovailoa fought it out as well, completing 21 of 30 passes for 243, one touchdown and two interceptions. Raheem Mostert also had a fire lit under him, recording 20 carries for 94 yards and two big touchdowns.

The Dolphins offense doesn't stop there. Tyreek Hill had a day, recording nine receptions for 102 yards to record this NFL-high seventh 100-yard receiving game on the season.

The Dolphins are hot right now and at 8-3, are at the top of the AFC East, with the Buffalo Bills behind them at 6-6. 

As they vie for the division crown and a playoff spot, it's all being chronicled by Hard Knocks -- all 99 yards' worth in Holland's case.

Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and is available to stream on Max until the end of the Dolphins' season.

Related Content

news

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin 'expects nothing but' Cardinals RB James Conner's 'absolute best' in Pittsburgh return

Mike Tomlin's familiarity with just how good James Conner is stands as the foremost reason he doesn't want Conner to have a happy homecoming Sunday when the Arizona Cardinals face the host Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor to undergo thumb surgery, miss multiple weeks

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered a thumb injury that will require surgery and keep him out multiple weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 13 of 2023 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch a spot in the postseason -- with some help -- in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Vikings activate WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) off injured reserve

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Tuesday that they would activate wide receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring) later that day.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 12 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 12 game of the 2023 season.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor's status in question due to thumb injury

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered a thumb injury that requires further evaluation and puts his status in doubt moving forward, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday
news

Panthers owner David Tepper on Bryce Young: 'We are totally confident in that pick'

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said on Tuesday the club remains behind No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young despite the rookie's struggles this season.
news

Chargers' Brandon Staley on Khalil Mack: 'You're witnessing one of the special players that you guys have ever watched'

Following another two-sack performance on Sunday, Chargers OLB Khalil Mack is having a great season at age 32 and head coach Brandon Staley 
news

Bills head coach Sean McDermott: Playoff goals 'still within our reach' despite 6-6 record

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott believes his club can right the ship down the stretch following the team's Week 13 bye.
news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel has no regrets calling Eagles CB James Bradberry 'trash' in offseason

Ahead of this Sunday's rematch of the NFC Championship Game, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel said he doesn't regret any the of the offseason comments he had about the Philadelphia Eagles.