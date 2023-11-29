'Hard Knocks' spotlights Dolphins DB Jevon Holland's play 'that everyone will remember'

Going back just a few moments before the pick-six, it was quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who had made a similar mistake when he threw a pick-six right into the hands of Jets cornerback Brandin Echols, seemingly changing the tone for the second half. Miami's lead was cut to 10-6 following a missed extra point from Greg Zuerlein.

The Jets muffed that momentum, however, with two seconds left in the half. Yes, with just those two seconds, quarterback Tim Boyle launched a Hail Mary that fell perfectly into the arms of Holland, who went on to run as fast as he could to the end zone, with the help of a few good blocks from his teammates. Although it was a 99-yard TD, Holland actually ran 124.4 yards, per Next Gen Stats, which is the most distance traveled by a ball carrier on a scrimmage play this season. The 23-year-old safety erased Tagovailoa's mistake and kept the Dolphins at a comfortable distance.

Head coach Mike McDaniel was so excited that he immediately began running to the locker room after that play, forgetting that his kicker still had to try for an extra point. McDaniel made it all the way to the other side of the field before turning around to tell his coaching staff, "Extra point. Extra point."

The Dolphins went on to win it 34-13, but the star of the day was Holland.

"This game, they'll be one play made by a guy that everyone will remember. Jevon Holland, 99 yards," McDaniels said in the locker room as Holland received the game ball.

Although the Miami defense showed out, Tagovailoa fought it out as well, completing 21 of 30 passes for 243, one touchdown and two interceptions. Raheem Mostert also had a fire lit under him, recording 20 carries for 94 yards and two big touchdowns.

The Dolphins offense doesn't stop there. Tyreek Hill had a day, recording nine receptions for 102 yards to record this NFL-high seventh 100-yard receiving game on the season.

The Dolphins are hot right now and at 8-3, are at the top of the AFC East, with the Buffalo Bills behind them at 6-6.