HBO and NFL Films' 'Hard Knocks In Season with the Miami Dolphins' debuts Nov. 21

"We can't wait to show the world the incredible personalities on the Miami Dolphins and the unbelievable preparation they put into each game," said Emily Leitner Cameron, NFL Films senior producer. "All that hard work, seven days a week, promises to deliver an exciting new chapter in this series that means so much to the NFL, HBO and football fans everywhere."

"It is thrilling for 'Hard Knocks' to be back in season with the extraordinary team at NFL Films and the Miami Dolphins," said Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller, co-executive vice presidents, HBO Documentary & Family Programming. "There is no better way to give HBO and Max viewers an exclusive inside window into what it really takes for a coach and a team to fight to get back to the NFL playoffs."