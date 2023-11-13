HBO and NFL Films' 'Hard Knocks In Season with the Miami Dolphins' debuts Nov. 21

Published: Nov 13, 2023 at 10:22 AM

Television's most acclaimed sports documentary franchise returns with "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins," debuting Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. New episodes will debut Tuesdays through Jan. 9, and then subsequent Tuesdays for the duration of a potential Dolphins postseason run.

The 18-time Emmy-winning series will deliver its signature all-access coverage, documenting the current AFC East first-place Miami Dolphins, led by second-year head coach Mike McDaniel, as they navigate the final eight games of the regular season and battle to return to the NFL playoffs. Camera crews will begin to chronicle the team in real time ahead of their Nov. 19 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, giving viewers an intimate look at their exciting brand of offense featuring quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and running back Raheem Mostert, as well as their talented defense anchored by the likes of Christian Wilkins, Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Xavien Howard, Jalen Ramsey and Jevon Holland.

"We can't wait to show the world the incredible personalities on the Miami Dolphins and the unbelievable preparation they put into each game," said Emily Leitner Cameron, NFL Films senior producer. "All that hard work, seven days a week, promises to deliver an exciting new chapter in this series that means so much to the NFL, HBO and football fans everywhere."

"It is thrilling for 'Hard Knocks' to be back in season with the extraordinary team at NFL Films and the Miami Dolphins," said Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller, co-executive vice presidents, HBO Documentary & Family Programming. "There is no better way to give HBO and Max viewers an exclusive inside window into what it really takes for a coach and a team to fight to get back to the NFL playoffs."

"Hard Knocks: In Season" debuted in 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts, followed by the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. The original training camp edition began in 2001 and has run for 18 seasons, most recently featuring the New York Jets.

