News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 4

Published: Dec 04, 2023 at 09:33 AM
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

New York Giants
2023 · 4-8-0

INJURIES

  • QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) is being designated to return from injured reserve this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The team later announced the move.
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 7-5-0

INJURIES

  • QB Kenny Pickett is set to undergo ankle surgery today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Pickett will miss Thursday night's game against the Patriots, but the Steelers won't be placing him on injured reserve with the hope he's healthy enough to return in Week 18, per Rapoport. 
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 4-8-0

INJURIES

  • RB Derrick Henry is in the concussion protocol, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Henry exited Sunday's loss to the Colts after sustaining a big hit in the fourth quarter.

