NFL stats and records, Week 13: Dolphins players dominate; WR Puka Nacua makes Rams history

3) Tyreek Hill is making history

Hill made a 78-yard house call on the Dolphins' first drive of the game -- and that was certainly not his only big play of the day.

Hill added another 60-yard touchdown in the second quarter and finished Week 13 with five catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-15 win against the Commanders.

Those two touchdowns were the 20th and 21st of Hill's career that went for at least 60 yards -- which ties him with Devin Hester for the third-most touchdowns of 60-plus yards in NFL history. Only DeSean Jackson (26) and Jerry Rice (23) have more.

This was Hill's fifth game this season with at least 150 receiving yards and a touchdown -- which is a record for the most such games in a single season in NFL history. Hill was previously tied with Victor Cruz (2011), Roy Green (1984), Don Maynard (1968), Ben Hawkins (1967) and Lance Alworth (1965) in that category.

Hill has 1,481 receiving yards in 2023, nearly 300 more than any other player this season and more than any player has had in their first 12 games of a season in the Super Bowl era.