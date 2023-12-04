Ex-Colts LB Shaquille Leonard signs one-year deal with Eagles

Now in his sixth season, Leonard started his career on a Hall of Fame trajectory when he was voted 2018 Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year and accrued the first of his three first-team All-Pro accolades. Injuries hobbled one of the top backers in the game, though.

He underwent back surgery ahead of the 2022 season, in which he played just three games. This year, he started nine games for the Colts, but his play wasn't at the elite level showcased prior and he grew frustrated with how he was used under a new staff.

For the Eagles, it's a low-risk signing by general manager Howie Roseman sure to be lauded, as Leonard's salary is on the Indy books after he cleared waivers. Thus, they get a low-cost addition with an all-star ceiling.