Colts LB Shaq Leonard frustrated with lesser usage: 'They say I don't make enough splash plays'

Leonard had circled the month of November as his target window for finally feeling normal, and he believes he's still on track. He just doesn't trust that Indianapolis' coaching staff thinks the same about him, judging by his reduced role.

"More me personally, I think so. For myself, I don't think that they think that," Leonard said on Thursday. … "(My snap counts will likely) be similar, maybe even worse. Just going to go out and play as many plays as I can play. Just go from there."

It was easy to sense Leonard's general frustration with his role when speaking with reporters on Thursday, almost as if the former All-Pro is at a loss for what he can do to receive more opportunities. As of now, he's been forced to accept that he won't be playing a primary role in Indianapolis' defense, instead sharing playing time with fellow linebacker E.J. Speed, who is having a good year.

When asked if Shane Steichen's staff has communicated clearly with Leonard, the linebacker admitted he has a good enough understanding of where his coaches currently see him fitting in, even if he doesn't like the result.

"I kind of know a little bit. They'll tell me if I'm going to split reps with E.J. on first and second (down)," Leonard said. "I know I'm not in on third down. Kind of know exactly what it is. Like it or not, it is what it is."

It's important to note that Leonard isn't being iced out of the lineup in Indianapolis. He's still played 72.3 percent of defensive snaps so far this season; the Colts are seemingly just being cautious with him, given his recent rash of injuries.

Any competitor will be frustrated with limited opportunities, though, especially one attempting to prove the health concerns are behind him. While not ideal, Leonard's current reality is simple: maximize the reps he receives with the hope it will earn the trust of his coaches, who he will hope will give him more snaps in the future.