Giants QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) being designated to return from injured reserve

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Taylor is being designated for return off injured reserve and his practice window will be opened this week, per sources informed of the situation.
Taylor has been on injured reserve the past four weeks after suffering a rib injury in a Week 8 loss to the New York Jets.
Opening the practice window gives the Giants 21 days to activate Taylor or shut him down for the balance of the season.
The question for Big Blue is whether head coach Brian Daboll will turn back to the veteran QB when he's fully cleared or stick with undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito, who has struggled to jumpstart the offense but led New York to a 2-1 record in three starts.
With Daniel Jones (ACL) out for the season, Taylor rejoins a QB room with DeVito and veteran Matt Barkley.