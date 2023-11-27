Giants GM Joe Schoen says Daniel Jones is starter when healthy, team will address QB position in offseason

"The expectation is when Daniel is healthy that he'll be our starting quarterback. At the end, we don't have a crystal ball in terms of how the rehab is going to go. Different patients respond differently in these surgeries whether there's swelling in the knee or any setbacks. Again, nobody has a crystal ball but that's the expectation moving forward."

There's reason to question how the Giants might proceed at quarterback. New York took a significant step back after overachieving en route to the playoffs in 2022, and even after defeating New England on Sunday, the Giants remain in a tie for last place in the NFC East at 4-8. Rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito, an undrafted free agent who wasn't expected to see the field at all in 2023, has led New York to two straight wins, a feat Jones could not complete before his season ended.

Jones wasn't put in a great position prior to his exit. New York failed to protect him adequately, and proved to be an overmatched team during a gauntlet of a first month and a half, in which the Giants lost to the Cowboys (currently 8-3), 49ers (8-3), Seahawks (6-5), Dolphins (8-3) and Bills (6-6). Their lone win in that span came against the lowly Arizona Cardinals, and required a frantic second-half comeback to accomplish.

An honest individual will admit the wins with DeVito weren't the prettiest, either. The Giants' problems extend beyond quarterback, but because it is the sport's most important position -- and because Jones is making significantly more money now than he was a year ago -- he will remain under a microscope.

He's also a topic of conversation because of how 2024 is setting up for the Giants, who at 4-8 are still in a position to finish with a high pick in the 2024 draft.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Nov. 12 that Schoen has attended games featuring some of college football's top passers this season.

This isn't a guarantee Schoen is going to spend New York's top pick on a quarterback. It is standard practice for NFL GMs to schedule weekend trips to locations adjacent to where their club is playing on Sunday. But his selections have been interesting, considering where the Giants stand in the disappointing 2023 campaign.

Schoen was afforded an opportunity to explain why he believes Jones remains the answer at quarterback for the Giants, and delivered a logical response.