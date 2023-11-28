Around the NFL

Panthers owner David Tepper on Bryce Young: 'We are totally confident in that pick'

Published: Nov 28, 2023 at 11:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday, but the organization remain all-in on quarterback Bryce Young.

Owner David Tepper said on Tuesday the club remains behind the No. 1 overall pick despite the rookie's struggles this season.

"We are totally confident in that pick," Tepper told reporters.

Tepper noted that he believes it was a unanimous decision by the coaches and scouts to make Young the No. 1 pick at the time, and he only voiced his opinion at the end of the process.

The owner added that the Panthers initially expected to trade to the No. 2 pick and were comfortable taking C.J. Stroud, who has shined as a rookie in Houston, but ultimately moved to No. 1 to snag Young.

Related Links

"Now, it's been reported, and we've talked about it, originally, we were going to go with the No. 2 pick, and we thought we'd get C.J. because we thought the Texans were going to pick Bryce," Tepper told reporters when asked about reports that he tipped the scales in favor of drafting Young. "Listen, we preferred Bryce. He was our No. 1 pick."

Young has struggled in his first 10 starts, completing 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,877 yards with nine TDs and eight interceptions. The QB ranks 31st in sacks taken (40), 30th in passing yards per game (187.7) and passer rating (74.9), and 26th in TD-INT ratio.

With poor surrounding talent, including a sieve offensive line and receivers who don't separate, Young is in a difficult situation. However, the lack of development and picking up bad habits he didn't show at Alabama ultimately led to Reich's dismissal. The sensational play of Stroud while Young struggles has hovered over the entire season in Carolina.

Firing the head coach after 11 games underscores the idea that the Panthers still believe in Young's talent but felt Reich was the wrong choice to get the best out of the young passer. Now, the job is to find the right man to turn things around in 2024.

For the rest of 2023, interim coach Chris Tabor, senior assistant Jim Caldwell, and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will be tasked with beginning Young's turnaround.

"You can't overhaul everything, but you can work on things," Tabor told reporters on Tuesday on how offensive changes can affect Young.

Reich on Monday became the third coach fired in-season since Tepper took over in 2018 (Ron Rivera in 2019 and Matt Rhule in 2022). The owner pushed back on the notion that cycling through coaches suggests he's impatient.

"I do have patience," Tepper said on Tuesday. "My reputation away from this game is one of extreme patience. There's no reason why that doesn't come here, too -- it does. Now, that patience comes with good performance and things that you want to see. Progress being made in different aspects. As I said, I would like to have somebody here for 20, 30 years. I would like to have somebody that would say a eulogy at my funeral."

Asked if the 30-63 record since he took over, second-worst in the NFL over that span, coupled with the quick hook for coaches, might make it more difficult to find a quality replacement, Tepper responded bluntly: "No."

"Look, things are constantly evolving, and they'll continue to evolve," he said. "Try to make things better is what you always try to do. Obviously, that record is not good enough. There's no hiding it. It is what it is like everything in this sport. Everything is left on the field. Everybody knows what it is every week. That record is that record. Like I said, it is not good enough. We're going to self-reflect to make it better."

The first stage of the self-reflection starts with finding the right coach and staff to get Young back on track.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 12 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 12 game of the 2023 season.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor's status in question due to thumb injury

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered a thumb injury that requires further evaluation and puts his status in doubt moving forward, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday
news

Chargers' Brandon Staley on Khalil Mack: 'You're witnessing one of the special players that you guys have ever watched'

Following another two-sack performance on Sunday, Chargers OLB Khalil Mack is having a great season at age 32 and head coach Brandon Staley 
news

Bills head coach Sean McDermott: Playoff goals 'still within our reach' despite 6-6 record

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott believes his club can right the ship down the stretch following the team's Week 13 bye.
news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel has no regrets calling Eagles CB James Bradberry 'trash' in offseason

Ahead of this Sunday's rematch of the NFC Championship Game, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel said he doesn't regret any the of the offseason comments he had about the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields finds 'relief' after overcoming sloppy game to secure win over Vikings

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields overcame a sloppy performance to secure a win over the Minnesota Vikings. "Proud of everyone for fighting through the end, no matter what had happened, and finishing the game out. Ultimately got the dub," said Fields. 
news

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell non-committal to Josh Dobbs remaining starter

After Josh Dobbs threw four interceptions in the Vikings' 12-10 loss to the Chicago Bears, Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell was non-committal to Dobbs remaining his starter while pledging to an evaluation ahead at the position.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Bears' win over Vikings on Monday night

Quarterback Justin Fields drove his squad down the field and kicker Cairo Santos booted the game-winner to push the Bears past the Minnesota Vikings, 12-10, on Monday night.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow undergoes successful wrist surgery, will rejoin team this week to begin rehab

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow underwent successful surgery on his right wrist Monday, the team announced. 
news

Dolphins expected to sign pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul off Saints practice squad

The Miami Dolphins are expected to sign pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul off the New Orleans Saints practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday evening. 