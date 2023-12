Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis suffered a foot injury and was ruled out during Sunday's game versus the Houston Texans.

The rookie QB was carted off the field after being sacked, fumbling the ball and the Texans returning the turnover for a touchdown to increase their lead to 17-0.

Levis was 2 of 6 for 16 yards at the time of his injury.

Veteran Ryan Tannehill replaced Levis under center.