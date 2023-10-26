Fantasy football 2023 Week 8 sleepers: Pair of AFC South running backs

Desmond Ridder has been a roller coaster this season. He posted consecutive 300-yard games in Weeks 5 and 6, with top-10 quarterback finishes in both contests. While the Bucs weren’t the best matchup on paper last week, it seemed like Ridder and the Falcons had found something. Nope. He finished with 250 yards and no touchdowns. Yes, Atlanta won to ascend to first place in the NFC South. But you don’t get fantasy points for that.

This week, the Falcons fly to Nashville to face the Titans and their bottom-10-ranked pass defense. Tennessee has allowed a top 10 weekly QB finish in three of its six games, and the narrative on paper doesn’t even tell the full story. In the games where a QB did not earn a top 10 weekly finish: The Titans allowed 300 yards to Derek Carr in Week 1, faced a hobbled Joe Burrow in Week 4 and took on a Colts team in Week 5 that lost Anthony Richardson early in the game. Ridder’s ceiling isn’t the highest, but he should be a high-end QB2 this week.