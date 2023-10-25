News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 25

Published: Oct 25, 2023 at 11:51 AM Updated: Oct 25, 2023 at 05:39 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
2023 · 1-6-0

INJURIES

Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 4-3-0

INJURIES

  • LB Tae Davis (concussion) did not participant in Wednesay's practice.
Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 5-2-0

INJURIES

Buffalo Bills
2023 · 4-3-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

  • DT ﻿﻿﻿﻿Eli Ankou﻿﻿﻿﻿ (practice squad)
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 0-6-0

INJURIES


TRYOUTS

  • LB Blake Martinez worked out for the Panthers on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Chicago Bears
2023 · 2-5-0

INJURIES

Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 3-3-0

INJURIES

  • OT ﻿Orlando Brown﻿ (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 4-2-0

INJURIES

  • QB ﻿﻿﻿﻿Deshaun Watson﻿﻿﻿﻿ has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus Seattle, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters, adding that he wants Watson to "focus on his rehab." Watson underwent an additional MRI on Monday, which showed no additional damage to his right shoulder, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday night. Watson is dealing with a muscle strain in his throwing shoulder, which causes pain and weakness in his rotator cuff, per Pelissero.
  • RB ﻿Jerome Ford﻿ (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.
  • RB ﻿Kareem Hunt﻿ (thigh) DNP
  • WR ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ (rest/ankle) DNP
  • TE ﻿David Njoku﻿ (knee) DNP


SIGNINGS

  • QB PJ Walker signed to active roster from practice squad. He will start Sunday versus the Seahawks. Stefanski announced.
Denver Broncos
2023 · 2-5-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

  • WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey signed to active roster from practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire.
Green Bay Packers
2023 · 2-4-0

INJURIES

SIGNINGS

  • CB ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Corey Ballentine﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ signed to active roster
  • CB Robert Rochell signed to active roster from Panthers' practice squad.
Houston Texans
2023 · 3-3-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 3-4-0

INJURIES

  • QB ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Anthony Richardson﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ underwent successful shoulder surgery on Tuesday, team owner Jim Irsay announced on social media Tuesday evening. Richardson, the No. 4 overall choice in the 2023 NFL Draft, is out for the season after suffering an AC joint sprain.
  • RB ﻿Zack Moss﻿ (elbow/heel) did not practice Wednesday.
  • OT ﻿Braden Smith﻿ (hip/wrist) DNP
  • CB ﻿Julius Brents﻿ (quad) DNP
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 5-2-0

INJURIES

Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 6-1-0

INJURIES

Los Angeles Chargers
2023 · 2-4-0

INJURIES

Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 3-4-0

INJURIES

  • WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles) was limited in practice Wednesday.
  • TE Hunter Long was designated to return to practice, opening his 21-day window to return to the active roster. Long was listed as a full participant in practice.
  • LB Ernest Jones (knee) limited
  • LB Byron Young (knee) limited
  • S Russ Yeast (hip) limited


TRYOUTS

  • K ﻿﻿﻿﻿Mason Crosby﻿﻿﻿﻿ is among a group of kickers the Rams are working out on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 5-2-0

INJURIES

Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 3-4-0

INJURIES

New England Patriots
2023 · 2-5-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

  • QB/WR ﻿﻿﻿﻿Malik Cunningham﻿﻿﻿﻿, who was waived from the active roster Tuesday, cleared waivers and has been signed to the team's practice squad.
New Orleans Saints
2023 · 3-4-0

INJURIES

New York Giants
2023 · 2-5-0

INJURIES

  • QB ﻿﻿﻿Daniel Jones﻿﻿﻿ will practice Wednesday, but his workload will not increase and he has still not been cleared for contact, coach Brian Daboll told reporters. He has missed the last two weeks with a neck injury. Jones was officially listed as limited in the team's practice report.
  • RB ﻿﻿Saquon Barkley﻿﻿ (elbow) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
  • TE ﻿﻿Darren Waller﻿﻿ (hamstring) limited
  • OT ﻿﻿Evan Neal﻿﻿ (ankle) limited
  • OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) limited
  • CB ﻿﻿Adoree' Jackson﻿﻿ (neck) limited
  • K ﻿﻿Graham Gano﻿﻿ (left knee) limited
New York Jets
2023 · 3-3-0

INJURIES

Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 6-1-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 4-2-0

INJURIES

San Francisco 49ers
2023 · 5-2-0

INJURIES

Seattle Seahawks
2023 · 4-2-0

INJURIES

  • RB ﻿Zach Charbonnet﻿ (hamstring) was a limited participant Wednesday.
  • RB ﻿﻿Kenneth Walker III﻿﻿ (calf) DNP
  • WR ﻿﻿Tyler Lockett﻿﻿ (hamstring) DNP
  • WR ﻿﻿DK Metcalf﻿﻿ (ribs/hip) returned to practice in full capacity after missing Sunday's game.
  • RB Kenny McIntosh (knee; limited) designated for return from injured reserve, per the NFL transaction wire.
  • LB Uchenna Nwosu (pectoral) will undergo season-ending surgery, head coach Pete Carroll announced.
  • LB ﻿﻿Bobby Wagner﻿﻿ (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.


SIGNINGS

  • LB Frank Clark expected to sign with the Seahawks, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. Carroll confirmed that the deal was happening.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 3-3-0

INJURIES

  • QB Baker Mayfield (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Bills.
  • RB Chase Edmonds activated from injured reserve. He had no designation on Friday's injury report.
  • WR ﻿﻿﻿﻿Chris Godwin﻿﻿﻿﻿ (neck) will play Thursday against Buffalo, head coach Todd Bowles said. He was limited in Tuesday's practice and officially listed as questionable.
  • G ﻿﻿﻿﻿Matt Feiler﻿﻿﻿﻿ (knee) ruled out
  • DT ﻿﻿﻿﻿Vita Vea﻿﻿﻿﻿ (groin) questionable
  • S ﻿﻿﻿﻿Kaevon Merriweather﻿﻿﻿﻿ (ankle) ruled out


ROSTER CUTS

Tennessee Titans
2023 · 2-4-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

  • DB ﻿﻿K'Von Wallace﻿﻿ was claimed off waivers from the Cardinals.
Washington Commanders
2023 · 3-4-0

INJURIES

