NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Kyler Murray (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice
- WR Zach Pascal (neck) limited
- OL Kelvin Beachum (hand) full
- LB Krys Barnes (hamstring) DNP
- CB Antonio Hamilton (groin) limited
INJURIES
- LB Tae Davis (concussion) did not participant in Wednesay's practice.
INJURIES
- RB Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday.
- WR Tylan Wallace designated for return from injured reserve, per the NFL transaction wire.
- LB Roquan Smith (shoulder) DNP
- CB Kevon Seymour (ankle) limited
- S Marcus Williams (hamstring) DNP
INJURIES
- TE Dawson Knox (wrist) ruled out for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers.
- TE Quintin Morris (ankle) ruled out
- DT Ed Oliver (toe) questionable
- LB Baylon Spector (hamstring) ruled out.
SIGNINGS
- DT Eli Ankou (practice squad)
INJURIES
- RB Miles Sanders (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
- WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle) DNP
- OT Taylor Moton (knee) limited
- LB Frankie Luvu (hip) limited
- S Vonn Bell (quadriceps) DNP
- S Xavier Woods (hamstring) limited
TRYOUTS
- LB Blake Martinez worked out for the Panthers on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
INJURIES
- QB Justin Fields (right thumb; DNP) remains week to week, per head coach Matt Eberflus.
- RB Roschon Johnson (concussion) full
- OL Nate Davis (ankle) DNP
- OL Dan Feeney (knee) limited
- OL Braxton Jones (neck; limited) designated to return from injured reserve.
- OL Darnell Wright (shoulder) DNP
- DL Khalid Kareem (hip; full) designated to return from injured reserve.
- S Eddie Jackson (foot) limited
- DB Terell Smith (illness) DNP
INJURIES
- OT Orlando Brown (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
INJURIES
- QB Deshaun Watson has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus Seattle, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters, adding that he wants Watson to "focus on his rehab." Watson underwent an additional MRI on Monday, which showed no additional damage to his right shoulder, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday night. Watson is dealing with a muscle strain in his throwing shoulder, which causes pain and weakness in his rotator cuff, per Pelissero.
- RB Jerome Ford (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.
- RB Kareem Hunt (thigh) DNP
- WR Amari Cooper (rest/ankle) DNP
- TE David Njoku (knee) DNP
SIGNINGS
- QB PJ Walker signed to active roster from practice squad. He will start Sunday versus the Seahawks. Stefanski announced.
INJURIES
- S Justin Simmons (hip) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
SIGNINGS
- WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey signed to active roster from practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire.
INJURIES
- RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
- WR Christian Watson (knee) full
- TE Luke Musgrave (ankle) DNP
- OT Elgton Jenkins (knee) limited
- DL Devonte Wyatt (knee) limited
- LB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) limited
- CB Jaire Alexander (back) limited
- CB Eric Stokes (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve.
- S Darnell Savage (calf) placed on IR
SIGNINGS
- CB Corey Ballentine signed to active roster
- CB Robert Rochell signed to active roster from Panthers' practice squad.
INJURIES
- WR Tank Dell (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice
- WR Robert Woods (foot) DNP
- OT Tytus Howard (hand) full
- OT Laremy Tunsil (knee) limited
- DT Sheldon Rankins (knee) DNP
- DT Hassan Ridgeway (calf) was designated for return and returned to practice. He was limited.
- LB Blake Cashman (wrist) full
- LB Denzel Perryman (hand) full
- CB Tavierre Thomas (hand) full
SIGNINGS
- LB Cory Littleton
INJURIES
- QB Anthony Richardson underwent successful shoulder surgery on Tuesday, team owner Jim Irsay announced on social media Tuesday evening. Richardson, the No. 4 overall choice in the 2023 NFL Draft, is out for the season after suffering an AC joint sprain.
- RB Zack Moss (elbow/heel) did not practice Wednesday.
- OT Braden Smith (hip/wrist) DNP
- CB Julius Brents (quad) DNP
INJURIES
- QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
- WR Zay Jones (knee) DNP
- OL Walker Little (knee) limited
- OL Brandon Scherff (ankle) limited
- CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring) limited
- S Andre Cisco (hamstring) limited
INJURIES
- RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice
- WR Justin Watson (elbow) full
INJURIES
- QB Justin Herbert (left finger) was a full participant in practice Wednesday.
- RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) full
- WR Keenan Allen (non-injury related/rest) DNP
- WR Joshua Palmer (knee; DNP) is day to day, head coach Brandon Staley told reporters, adding that it was something that happened during Sunday's game.
- TE Gerald Everett (hip) DNP
- OT Rashawn Slater (shoulder) full
- DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) full
INJURIES
- WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles) was limited in practice Wednesday.
- TE Hunter Long was designated to return to practice, opening his 21-day window to return to the active roster. Long was listed as a full participant in practice.
- LB Ernest Jones (knee) limited
- LB Byron Young (knee) limited
- S Russ Yeast (hip) limited
TRYOUTS
- K Mason Crosby is among a group of kickers the Rams are working out on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
INJURIES
- RB Raheem Mostert (ankle) did not practice Wednesday
- WR River Cracraft designated for return from injured reserve, per the NFL transaction wire.
- WR Tyreek Hill (hip) DNP
- WR Jaylen Waddle (back) limited
- OL Connor Williams (groin) limited
- CB Xavien Howard (groin) limited
- CB Nik Needham (Achilles) limited
- CB Kader Kohou (neck) limited
- CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) limited
- S Jevon Holland (concussion) DNP
INJURIES
- TE T.J. Hockenson (foot) was a DNP in Wednesday's practice estimation.
- OL Ezra Cleveland (foot) limited
INJURIES
- TE Hunter Henry (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
- OT Trent Brown (ankle/knee) limited
- OL Cole Strange (knee) limited
- DL Keion White (concussion) DNP
- DL Christian Barmore (knee) limited
- LB Josh Uche (ankle/toe) limited
SIGNINGS
- QB/WR Malik Cunningham, who was waived from the active roster Tuesday, cleared waivers and has been signed to the team's practice squad.
INJURIES
- QB Taysom Hill (chest) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
- RB Alvin Kamara (illness) DNP
- RB Kendre Miller (shoulder) full
- TE Juwan Johnson (calf) limited
- OT Ryan Ramczyk (concussion) limited
- LB Demario Davis (knee) limited
- S Tyrann Mathieu (foot) limited
- S Marcus Maye (shoulder) limited
INJURIES
- QB Daniel Jones will practice Wednesday, but his workload will not increase and he has still not been cleared for contact, coach Brian Daboll told reporters. He has missed the last two weeks with a neck injury. Jones was officially listed as limited in the team's practice report.
- RB Saquon Barkley (elbow) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
- TE Darren Waller (hamstring) limited
- OT Evan Neal (ankle) limited
- OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) limited
- CB Adoree' Jackson (neck) limited
- K Graham Gano (left knee) limited
INJURIES
- WR Randall Cobb (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.
- OL Mekhi Becton (knee) limited
- OL Joe Tippmann (quad) DNP
- DL Jermaine Johnson II (foot) full
- DB Brandin Echols (hamstring) full
- CB Sauce Gardner (concussion) full
INJURIES
- QB Jalen Hurts (knee) was not listed on the team's injury report.
- CB Bradley Roby (shoulder) DNP
- S Reed Blankenship (ribs) full
SIGNINGS
- LB Brandon Smith (practice squad)
- DT Noah Elliss (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- CB Trayvon Mullen (practice squad)
INJURIES
- OL Nate Herbig (illness) did not practice Wednesday.
- LB Cole Holcomb (ankle) full
- CB Levi Wallace (foot) DNP
INJURIES
- QB Brock Purdy is in concussion protocol, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Wednesday. He did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
- RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique) full
- WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) DNP
- OT Trent Williams (ankle) DNP
INJURIES
- RB Zach Charbonnet (hamstring) was a limited participant Wednesday.
- RB Kenneth Walker III (calf) DNP
- WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) DNP
- WR DK Metcalf (ribs/hip) returned to practice in full capacity after missing Sunday's game.
- RB Kenny McIntosh (knee; limited) designated for return from injured reserve, per the NFL transaction wire.
- LB Uchenna Nwosu (pectoral) will undergo season-ending surgery, head coach Pete Carroll announced.
- LB Bobby Wagner (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.
SIGNINGS
- LB Frank Clark expected to sign with the Seahawks, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. Carroll confirmed that the deal was happening.
INJURIES
- QB Baker Mayfield (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Bills.
- RB Chase Edmonds activated from injured reserve. He had no designation on Friday's injury report.
- WR Chris Godwin (neck) will play Thursday against Buffalo, head coach Todd Bowles said. He was limited in Tuesday's practice and officially listed as questionable.
- G Matt Feiler (knee) ruled out
- DT Vita Vea (groin) questionable
- S Kaevon Merriweather (ankle) ruled out
ROSTER CUTS
- CB Derrek Pitts
INJURIES
- QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.
- WR Treylon Burks (knee) full
- DT Jeffery Simmons (shoulder) full
- DL Taylor Stallworth placed on injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- DB K'Von Wallace was claimed off waivers from the Cardinals.
INJURIES
- WR Curtis Samuel (foot) did not practice Wednesday.
- DE Montez Sweat (finger) full
- DT Jonathan Allen (knee) full
- DT Phidarian Mathis (calf) designated to return from injured reserve