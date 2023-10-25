Seahawks expected to sign veteran pass rusher Frank Clark

Many pegged Clark to return to Kansas City, where he'd spent the past four seasons. Instead, it's a reunion in Seattle.

The Seahawks needed pass-rush help after starter Uchenna Nwosu suffered a likely season-ending pectoral injury. In steps Clark.

Seattle drafted the defensive end in the second round of the 2015 draft. Clark generated 35 sacks and 136 tackles in four seasons with Pete Carroll's club. The Seahawks traded him to K.C. in April 2019 for draft compensation. Clark then agreed to a five-year, $105.5 million contract with the Chiefs.