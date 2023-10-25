Seahawks expected to sign veteran pass rusher Frank Clark

Free agent pass rusher Frank Clark is headed back to Seattle.
The Seahawks will sign Clark to the 53-man roster after he passes a physical, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per sources informed of the deal.
Josina Anderson of CBS Sports first reported the news.
The Denver Broncos released Clark earlier this month after no trade materialized. Clark gave back the club $1.679 million on his base salary prior to his release in order to facilitate a departure after signing with the AFC West club in the offseason.
Many pegged Clark to return to Kansas City, where he'd spent the past four seasons. Instead, it's a reunion in Seattle.
The Seahawks needed pass-rush help after starter Uchenna Nwosu suffered a likely season-ending pectoral injury. In steps Clark.
Seattle drafted the defensive end in the second round of the 2015 draft. Clark generated 35 sacks and 136 tackles in four seasons with Pete Carroll's club. The Seahawks traded him to K.C. in April 2019 for draft compensation. Clark then agreed to a five-year, $105.5 million contract with the Chiefs.
The 30-year-old pass rusher's return should help boost the Seahawks' front alongside youngsters Boye Mafe, Derick Hall and Darrell Taylor.