Rams working out kickers, including longtime Packer Mason Crosby, after releasing Brett Maher

For his career, Crosby has made 81.4% of his field goal attempts. Since the NFL moved back the extra point try in 2015, Crosby has made 95.4% of PATs. In 2022, he went 25 of 29 on FGs, with a long of 56, and 37 of 39 on PATs.

The Packers drafted kicker Anders Carlson in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft to replace Crosby.

The 39-year-old free agent spent the offseason posting videos of himself kicking pigskins -- including one off of a boat -- to remind clubs he's still got a leg. Might he finally land a gig kicking for someone other than the Packers for the first time in his career?