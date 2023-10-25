Rams working out kickers, including longtime Packer Mason Crosby, after releasing Brett Maher

The Los Angeles Rams are taking a gander at additional kicking options after releasing Brett Maher on Tuesday.
L.A. will work out kickers today, including longtime former Green Bay Packer Mason Crosby, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday, per sources informed of the tryout.
Crosby, a 2007 sixth-round pick, spent his entire 16-year career kicking in Green Bay, including its Super Bowl-winning season in 2011. Crosby sits as the Packers' all-time leader in points with 1,918 over his 16 seasons (kicker Ryan Longwell is second at 1,054).
For his career, Crosby has made 81.4% of his field goal attempts. Since the NFL moved back the extra point try in 2015, Crosby has made 95.4% of PATs. In 2022, he went 25 of 29 on FGs, with a long of 56, and 37 of 39 on PATs.
The Packers drafted kicker Anders Carlson in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft to replace Crosby.
The 39-year-old free agent spent the offseason posting videos of himself kicking pigskins -- including one off of a boat -- to remind clubs he's still got a leg. Might he finally land a gig kicking for someone other than the Packers for the first time in his career?
Upon releasing Maher following three bad boots in the home loss to the Steelers on Sunday, the Rams inked kicker Lucas Havrisik off the Browns' practice squad, which guarantees he's on the active roster for at least three weeks. L.A. likes Havrisik's upside, but given that he has never played in a regular-season NFL game and made just 64.2% of his field goal attempts in college, the Rams will take a look at veteran options as well.