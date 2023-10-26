Week 8 NFL picks: Bengals or 49ers in enticing AFC-NFC showdown? Can Jacksonville win in Pittsburgh?

Why Ali is taking the Texans: The 2023 No. 1 pick versus the No. 2 pick (and No. 3). ... Have to think Bryce Young's competitive fire will be burning extra hot on Sunday after enduring weeks' worth of chatter about whether his friend should've actually been the first QB selected in April. Hard to know the impact new play-caller Thomas Brown will have on Young and the Panthers' offense. But even if we see an uptick in yardage, we shouldn't expect a ton of points from Carolina. Since Week 3, DeMeco Ryans' defense has been the epitome of bend but don't break, ranking 27th in yards per game (376.5) but third in red zone efficiency (27.3%). Not a coincidence that his Texans have allowed the second-fewest points per game (14.3) during that span, posting a 3-1 record. Another strong defensive effort and some heady plays from C.J. Stroud help Houston climb above .500 for the first time since the team started the 2021 season at 1-0.