Eagles QB Jalen Hurts says knee is 'fine' after three-TD night vs. Dolphins

Hurts didn't appear to be quite as mobile as usual, but he still converted three fourth-and-1s with the "tush push" and scored on another to go with a pair of touchdowns and 279 yards through the air. As much as anything, Hurts' performance Sunday night was an example of his fortitude and resilience . Proof of that came when Hurts fumbled and threw a pick-six, but followed each turnover with touchdown drives.

"I feel fine. I'm happy in how we responded, especially coming off last week," Hurt said in reference to a Week 6 loss to the New York Jets in which he and the offense were held to a season-low 14 points. "It was a great opportunity. A great team out there. Got a lot of respect for them as a team, and you know, I think we played really good complementary football. Had some negative plays, obviously with the fumble, but I mean, you can't have that. I must be living bad with the other one, the tipped ball. I was just happy with how we played together, happy with how we persevered. We found ways to respond."