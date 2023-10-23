Around the NFL

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts says knee is 'fine' after three-TD night vs. Dolphins

Published: Oct 23, 2023 at 01:13 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

As the second half kicked off, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts arrived on the scene a bit late.

He was also sporting a brace on his left knee.

Hurts didn't miss a snap, helped the Eagles to an impressive 31-17 win and said after the game everything was OK with his knee.

"I'll be fine," Hurts said when a reporter asked about him looking to be hobbled during the game.

Hurts didn't appear to be quite as mobile as usual, but he still converted three fourth-and-1s with the "tush push" and scored on another to go with a pair of touchdowns and 279 yards through the air. As much as anything, Hurts' performance Sunday night was an example of his fortitude and resilience. Proof of that came when Hurts fumbled and threw a pick-six, but followed each turnover with touchdown drives.

"I feel fine. I'm happy in how we responded, especially coming off last week," Hurt said in reference to a Week 6 loss to the New York Jets in which he and the offense were held to a season-low 14 points. "It was a great opportunity. A great team out there. Got a lot of respect for them as a team, and you know, I think we played really good complementary football. Had some negative plays, obviously with the fumble, but I mean, you can't have that. I must be living bad with the other one, the tipped ball. I was just happy with how we played together, happy with how we persevered. We found ways to respond."

Hurts nor Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni expounded on the injury, though Sirianni did laud Hurts for his toughness in playing through it.

"Man, there's nobody else I'd rather be our quarterback," Sirianni said. "He played his butt off tonight. He's tough. You know, y'all saw it. I mean, you all saw he was going through a little something, so he is tough, he is tough, he is tough. This game always comes down to physicality and toughness. It always does. No matter what. And that's physical and mental toughness and Jalen Hurts has both."

Hurts' final line saw him complete 23 of 31 passes for the aforementioned 279 yards and two touchdowns, with 11 carries for 21 yards and another score. The Eagles improved to 6-1 with the win and have the Washington Commanders (3-4) up next in Week 8.

If there was any cause for concern glimpsed from the stoic Hurts after the game, it was when he was asked if his ailment was anything that would affect him going forward.

Hurts replied, "I hope not."

