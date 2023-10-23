Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on advantage of QB sneak: 'Every first down, it's first-and-9'

"I didn't know what the down and distance was exactly," Sirianni explained of his need to call a timeout before the decision. "I think initially I thought it was a little bit further back than it was, and then I got a good look of where the spot was. I didn't love that I had to call a timeout there. I had to get a second look at where the spot was. I thought initially it was two, but it was more like a yard.

"I thought to myself, well, I would be crazy if I don't go for it on fourth-and-1 with the type of guys we have. Again, goes back to the dudes that we got and making the play."

That's the thing about the Eagles' push: It's so automatic, Sirianni would be crazy not to use it to his advantage.

Three plays after converting at the 26, Philly faced another fourth-and-1 at the 37. Sirianni didn't hesitate this time, calling the sneak to keep the drive alive. A few plays later, including a deep connection between Hurts and A.J. Brown, Kenneth Gainwell was dancing in the end zone after the game-sealing TD.

Instead of the Dolphins getting the ball back down seven with about 10 minutes to go, Philly used the QB sneak to extend the drive an extra five minutes and push the lead to 14. That's a championship-type of advantage.