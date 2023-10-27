Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) out vs. Falcons; HC Mike Vrabel maintains both Willis, Levis will play Sunday

The Titans turned to Willis following Tannehill's ankle injury in their Week 6 game in London. The Liberty product completed 4 of 5 passes for 74 yards in the defeat.

Levis joined the Titans via a second-round pick in the 2023 draft, but has not yet risen to backup status in Tennessee, where Vrabel's staff has preferred the slightly more experienced Willis to fill the role behind Tannehill. Levis has yet to appear in a game in his rookie season, though that could change this weekend if Vrabel stays true to his statement that both quarterbacks will play.