QB Justin Fields (thumb) to miss second game in a row; Tyson Bagent starting again for Bears

Justin Fields' thumb injury will keep him on the sidelines for a second week in a row.
Fields has officially been ruled out for the Chicago Bears' Sunday night tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers, meaning rookie Tyson Bagent is up for a second straight start.
Fields was injured during a Week 6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, suffering a dislocated right thumb that will force him to be a spectator for two games running. Fields will miss his ninth game since taking over the Bears' starting reins as a rookie in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
Meanwhile, Bagent will make the second start of his rookie campaign and look for similar results to his first.
In Week 7, the undrafted free agent out of Division II Shepherd helped the Bears to a 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Playing close to mistake-free football, Bagent impressed with 162 yards and a touchdown on 21-of-29 passing.
This time around, Bagent will start on the road against a reeling Chargers team that's lost two in a row.
Bagent and the Bears (2-5) kick off against the Chargers (2-4) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday on NBC.