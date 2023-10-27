NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Kyler Murray (knee) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Ravens.
- CB Antonio Hamilton (groin) is questionable.
SIGNINGS
- OLB Bud Dupree (groin) is officially questionable for Sunday's game versus Tennessee.
- LB Tae Davis (concussion) has been ruled out.
INJURIES
- RB Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) was upgraded from limited to a full participant in Friday's practice and is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
- WR Tylan Wallace (hamstring) is questionable.
- LB Odafe Oweh (ankle) was downgraded from limited to DNP and is questionable.
- S Marcus Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out.
INJURIES
- RB Miles Sanders (shoulder) logged his third full day of practice on Friday and carries no injury designation headed into Week 8.
- WR Laviska Shenault (ankle) has been officially ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Texans.
- OLB Brian Burns (elbow; questionable) is not at practice today because of an elbow injury that limited him yesterday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport adds that Burns' absence is not related to a potential trade.
- OLB Kamu Grugier-Hill (illness) is questionable.
- LB Frankie Luvu (hip) is questionable.
- S Xavier Woods (hamstring) is questionable.
- S Vonn Bell (quad) has been ruled out.
INJURIES
- QB Justin Fields (thumb) has been officially ruled out for Sunday night's game versus the Chargers.
- OL Nate Davis (ankle) has been ruled out.
- DB Terell Smith (illness) is questionable.
- DB Jaquan Brisker (illness) is questionable.
- S Eddie Jackson (foot) is questionable.
INJURIES
- RB Chase Brown pulled his hamstring in practice yesterday and will not play Sunday versus San Francisco. HC Zac Taylor announced.
- LT Orlando Brown Jr. (groin) is expected to play, per Taylor.
- LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) has been ruled out.
INJURIES
- RB Jerome Ford (ankle) was limited in practice today and is officially questionable for Sunday's game versus Seattle.
- OT Jedrick Wills Jr. (foot, ankle) is questionable.
- WR Marquise Goodwin (back) is questionable.
- LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring) is questionable.
SIGNINGS
- RB John Kelly Jr. (practice squad)
INJURIES
- LT Tyron Smith (neck; questionable) took all of the walk-through reps today in practice, HC Mike McCarthy told reporters today. "He's definitely made a lot of progress from yesterday to today." McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
INJURIES
- WR Brandon Johnson (hamstring) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
INJURIES
- RB David Montgomery (ribs) did not practice for the second straight day.
- OG Jonah Jackson (ankle) DNP
- C Frank Ragnow (toe, calf) DNP
INJURIES
- TE Luke Musgrave (ankle) is officially questionable to play versus the Vikings.
- OL Josh Myers (ankle) is questionable.
- LB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) is questionable.
- CB Jaire Alexander (back) is questionable.
INJURIES
- WR Robert Woods (foot) has been officially ruled out of Sunday's game versus Carolina.
- TE Brevin Jordan (foot) has been ruled out.
- OT Tytus Howard (hand, knee) is questionable.
- DT Sheldon Rankins (knee) has been ruled out.
SIGNINGS
- CB Kris Boyd
ROSTER CUTS
- CB Cobi Francis
INJURIES
- RB Zack Moss (elbow, heel) is officially questionable for Sunday versus the Saints.
- TE Kylen Granson (concussion) has been ruled out.
- RT Braden Smith (hip/wrist) has been ruled out.
- CB JuJu Brents (quad) has been ruled out but HC Shane Steichen doesn't believe it will be a long-term injury.
- CB Tony Brown (ribs) is questionable.
INJURIES
- QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.
- WR Zay Jones (knee) is ruled out.
- OG Brandon Scherff (ankle) is questionable.
- DT DaVon Hamilton (back) could make his season debut on Sunday, per HC Doug Pederson.
- S Andre Cisco (hamstring) is questionable.
INJURIES
- LB Nick Bolton (wrist) has been officially ruled out for Sunday's game versus Denver.
OTHER NEWS
- WR Justyn Ross is on the Commissioner Exempt List after being arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and property damage this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Ross may not practice or attend games while on the Commissioner Exempt List.
INJURIES
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) was a full participant in Friday's practice.
- WR Davante Adams (shoulder) full
- DE Maxx Crosby (knee) limited
- LB Curtis Bolton (knee) limited
- CB Marcus Peters (back) limited
- K Daniel Carlson (groin) DNP
INJURIES
- WR Joshua Palmer (knee) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
- TE Gerald Everett (hip) is questionable.
INJURIES
- TE Hunter Long (hamstring) has been officially ruled out for Sunday's game versus Dallas.
- WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles) is questionable.
- RT Rob Havenstein (calf) is questionable.
INJURIES
- RB Raheem Mostert (ankle) is officially questionable for Sunday's game versus the Patriots.
- WR Tyreek Hill (hip) is expected to play in Sunday's game, HC Mike McDaniel told reporters. Hill was off the injury report Friday.
- CB Xavien Howard (groin) is questionable.
- CB Nik Needham (Achilles) is questionable.
- CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) is questionable.
- S Jevon Holland remains in concussion protocol, per McDaniel. Holland is questionable.
INJURIES
- RB Kene Nwangwu (illness) is officially questionable to play in Sunday's game versus Green Bay.
- OG Ezra Cleveland (foot) is questionable.
- TE T.J. Hockenson (foot) has no injury designation headed into Week 8.
- LB Brian Asamoah II (ankle) was ruled out.
INJURIES
- OT Trent Brown (ankle/knee) is officially questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
- DL Keion White (concussion) is questionable.
- DL Christian Barmore (knee) is questionable.
- DL Deatrich Wise (shoulder) is questionable.
- LB Josh Uche (ankle/toe) is questionable.
- CB Jonathan Jones (ankle) is questionable.
INJURIES
- QB Taysom Hill (chest) is officially questionable to play on Sunday versus the Colts.
- OL James Hurst (ankle) has been ruled out.
- LB Demario Davis (knee) is questionable.
- S Tyrann Mathieu (foot) is questionable.
- S Marcus Maye (hamstring, illness) is questionable.
INJURIES
- QB Daniel Jones (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets.
- RB Saquon Barkley (elbow) practiced in full on Friday and not listed on the injury report
- RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring) has been ruled out.
- TE Darren Waller is questionable to play.
- LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) is listed as doubtful.
- OG John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) is questionable.
- RT Evan Neal (ankle) is questionable.
- LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) is questionable.
- CB Adoree' Jackson (neck) is questionable.
INJURIES
- WR Randall Cobb (shoulder) is officially questionable to play Sunday against the Giants.
- WR Irv Charles (shoulder) is doubtful.
- OL Joe Tippman (quad) has been ruled out.
- DL Will McDonald (back) is questionable.
- CB Sauce Gardner has cleared concussion protocol and is set to play Sunday.
- CB D.J. Reed (concussion) also cleared protocol.
INJURIES
- DT Jordan Davis (hamstring) is officially questionable for Sunday's game versus Washington.
- CB Bradley Roby (shoulder) has been ruled out.
INJURIES
- OLB T.J. Watt (heel) popped up on the injury report and was limited in Friday's practice but carries no game designation.
- CB Joey Porter Jr. (calf) is officially questionable to play Sunday versus the Jaguars.
- CB Levi Wallace (foot) is questionable.
- CB James Pierre (ankle) did not practice Friday and is questionable.
INJURIES
- QB Brock Purdy (concussion) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is officially questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals.
- WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) has been ruled out.
- OT Trent Williams (ankle) is questionable.
INJURIES
- WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.
- G Phil Haynes (calf) is doubtful.
- S Jamal Adams (knee) is questionable.
INJURIES
- QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against the Falcons, HC Mike Vrabel announced.
- DL Naquan Jones (illness) is questionable.
INJURIES
- OG Saahdiq Charles (calf) has been officially ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Eagles.
- LB Cody Barton (ankle) has been ruled out.