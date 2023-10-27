News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 27

Published: Oct 27, 2023 at 12:04 PM Updated: Oct 27, 2023 at 12:27 PM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
2023 · 1-6-0

Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 4-3-0

  • OLB Bud Dupree (groin) is officially questionable for Sunday's game versus Tennessee. 
  • LB Tae Davis (concussion) has been ruled out.
Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 5-2-0

  • RB Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) was upgraded from limited to a full participant in Friday's practice and is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
  • WR Tylan Wallace (hamstring) is questionable.
  • LB Odafe Oweh (ankle) was downgraded from limited to DNP and is questionable.
  • Marcus Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out.
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 0-6-0

  • RB Miles Sanders (shoulder) logged his third full day of practice on Friday and carries no injury designation headed into Week 8.
  • WR Laviska Shenault (ankle) has been officially ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Texans.
  • OLB Brian Burns (elbow; questionable) is not at practice today because of an elbow injury that limited him yesterday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport adds that Burns' absence is not related to a potential trade.
  • OLB Kamu Grugier-Hill (illness) is questionable.
  • LB Frankie Luvu (hip) is questionable.
  • S Xavier Woods (hamstring) is questionable.
  • S Vonn Bell (quad) has been ruled out. 
Chicago Bears
2023 · 2-5-0

Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 3-3-0

Cleveland Browns
2023 · 4-2-0

SIGNINGS

Dallas Cowboys
2023 · 4-2-0

  • LT Tyron Smith (neck; questionable) took all of the walk-through reps today in practice, HC Mike McCarthy told reporters today. "He's definitely made a lot of progress from yesterday to today." McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Denver Broncos
2023 · 2-5-0

Detroit Lions
2023 · 5-2-0

Green Bay Packers
2023 · 2-4-0

Houston Texans
2023 · 3-3-0

SIGNINGS


Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 3-4-0

  • RB Zack Moss (elbow, heel) is officially questionable for Sunday versus the Saints. 
  • TE Kylen Granson (concussion) has been ruled out.
  • RT Braden Smith (hip/wrist) has been ruled out.
  • CB JuJu Brents (quad) has been ruled out but HC Shane Steichen doesn't believe it will be a long-term injury.
  • CB Tony Brown (ribs) is questionable.
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 5-2-0

Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 6-1-0

  • LB Nick Bolton (wrist) has been officially ruled out for Sunday's game versus Denver.


OTHER NEWS

  • WR Justyn Ross is on the Commissioner Exempt List after being arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and property damage this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Ross may not practice or attend games while on the Commissioner Exempt List.
Las Vegas Raiders
2023 · 3-4-0

Los Angeles Chargers
2023 · 2-4-0

Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 3-4-0

Miami Dolphins
2023 · 5-2-0

  • RB ﻿﻿Raheem Mostert﻿﻿ (ankle) is officially questionable for Sunday's game versus the Patriots.
  • WR Tyreek Hill (hip) is expected to play in Sunday's game, HC Mike McDaniel told reporters. Hill was off the injury report Friday.
  • CB Xavien Howard (groin) is questionable.
  • CB Nik Needham (Achilles) is questionable.
  • CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) is questionable.
  • S Jevon Holland remains in concussion protocol, per McDaniel. Holland is questionable.


Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 3-4-0

New England Patriots
2023 · 2-5-0

New Orleans Saints
2023 · 3-4-0

New York Giants
2023 · 2-5-0

New York Jets
2023 · 3-3-0

Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 6-1-0

  • DT Jordan Davis (hamstring) is officially questionable for Sunday's game versus Washington.
  • CB Bradley Roby (shoulder) has been ruled out.
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 4-2-0

  • OLB T.J. Watt (heel) popped up on the injury report and was limited in Friday's practice but carries no game designation.
  • CB Joey Porter Jr. (calf) is officially questionable to play Sunday versus the Jaguars.
  • CB Levi Wallace (foot) is questionable.
  • CB James Pierre (ankle) did not practice Friday and is questionable.
San Francisco 49ers
2023 · 5-2-0

  • QB ﻿﻿Brock Purdy﻿﻿ (concussion) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is officially questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals.
  • WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) has been ruled out.
  • OT Trent Williams (ankle) is questionable.
Seattle Seahawks
2023 · 4-2-0

Tennessee Titans
2023 · 2-4-0

Washington Commanders
2023 · 3-4-0

