Kansas City Chiefs WR Justyn Ross arrested Monday, charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, property damage

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross was arrested Monday afternoon and has been charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and property damage, according to District Court of Johnson County (Kansas) criminal complaint.

Ross appeared in Johnson County court on Tuesday and is due back in court on Dec. 4. Bond was set for $2,500 and he is not allowed to return to his home until 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night so as to allow his ex-girlfriend time to gather her belongings.

Upon his arrest Monday, Ross was initially booked on a felony charge of criminal damage in excess of $25,000, according to a Johnson County (Kansas) Sheriff's Office report.