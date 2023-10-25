NFL RB Index, Week 8: Top five 2024 free agent running backs

D’Andre Swift’s price tag this offseason should be much higher than the $1.774 million base salary he’s receiving in 2023, on the final year of his rookie contract. Shipped from Detroit to Philadelphia in a draft-day trade, Swift has elevated himself in the Eagles’ crowded backfield to become one of the best players at the position in the NFL this season. The 24-year-old is amid a career campaign, putting up 14.4 carries and 73.4 rush yards per game while tacking on three total touchdowns. With that rushing success added to his typically positive contributions in the passing game (3.7 catches and 18.3 yards per contest), Swift ranks seventh in the NFL in scrimmage yards (642), putting him on pace to set a new personal best in that category (1,599) in 2023.





Swift has proven he deserves a long-term deal -- I'm thinking Jonathan Taylor-like numbers -- in free agency. I get that he’s been a middle-of-the-road back in his three previous pro seasons. He also has dealt with multiple injuries over the years and has yet to play a full season. But he's young and, with less than 500 carries to his name so far, has plenty left in the tank. Sure, there's risk, but the upside of signing Swift is that he'll have more stellar seasons like we're seeing from him now.