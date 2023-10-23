Around the NFL

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique) expected to play vs. Vikings

Published: Oct 23, 2023 at 08:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The San Francisco 49ers won't have a few key pieces Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings, but Christian McCaffrey should be on the field.

Barring a pregame setback, McCaffrey is expected to suit up, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted on Good Morning Football.

CMC is listed as questionable due to an oblique injury suffered in Week 6's loss in Cleveland.

Related Links

McCaffrey sat out the first two days of practice ahead of Week 7's prime-time tilt in Minnesota but was able to get on the field Saturday for limited work.

The 49ers' offense will be without Deebo Samuel (shoulder), who was ruled out, and star left tackle Trent Williams (ankle), listed as doubtful, but having McCaffrey in the lineup will be a boon for Brock Purdy and the Niners on Monday night. Even if Kyle Shanahan curtails CMC's carries due to the injury, the back should see enough targets in the passing game to make an impact on the outcome.

Related Content

news

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson after two-interception game vs. Raiders: 'I deserve to be paid'

After scoring a pick-six on Sunday, Bears CB Jaylon Johnson made the universal sign for making it rain imaginary money and the fourth-year pro was confirmed after Sunday's win that it was a message.
news

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on advantage of QB sneak: 'Every first down, it's first-and-9'

Following Sunday night's victory over the Miami Dolphins, Eagles HC Nick Sirianni discussed Philadelphia's famed QB sneak and how the play becomes such a distinct advantage.
news

Andy Reid: Taylor Swift 'can stay around all she wants' amid Travis Kelce's dominant run for Chiefs

Chiefs coach Andy Reid noted Sunday that Travis Kelce keeps "getting better with time" but allowed room for the Taylor Swift effect. Swift was in attendance in Kansas City again on Sunday, her fourth Chiefs game this season.
news

Commanders DL Jonathan Allen fumes after Sunday's loss to Giants: 'They whooped our a--' 

After Sunday's Week 7 loss to the New York Giants, Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen says the team needs to be better for Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts says knee is 'fine' after three-TD night vs. Dolphins

Though he put on a knee brace during Sunday's win, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said he was "fine" following his three-touchdown performance. 
news

Justin Herbert: Chargers won't 'panic,' 'quit' despite 2-4 start 

﻿Chargers QB Justin Herbert﻿, who threw two second-half interceptions in the 31-17 defeat to the Chiefs, isn't fretting about the uphill climb ahead as L.A. finds itself in a precarious position through seven weeks.
news

Bills HC Sean McDermott after upset loss to Patriots: 'We're beating ourselves'

Bills head coach Sean McDermott lamented Sunday's upset loss to the New England Patriots, pointing to inconsistencies in all three phases and an alarming first-half trend
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in 49ers-Vikings on Monday night

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down four things to watch for when the San Francisco 49ers face the Minnesota Vikings on "Monday Night Football."
news

Lions head coach Dan Campbell on 32-point loss to Ravens: 'They kicked our a--'

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell didn't mince words after his team's four-game winning streak was snapped with a blowout loss to the Ravens. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 7 action.
news

Bill Belichick earns 300th regular-season win as Patriots upset Bills

More history was had by The Hoodie on Sunday. Bill Belichick earned his landmark 300th regular-season win Sunday when his New England Patriots defeated the Buffalo Bills.