Niners RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique) expected to play vs. Vikings

McCaffrey sat out the first two days of practice ahead of Week 7's prime-time tilt in Minnesota but was able to get on the field Saturday for limited work.

The 49ers' offense will be without Deebo Samuel (shoulder), who was ruled out, and star left tackle Trent Williams (ankle), listed as doubtful, but having McCaffrey in the lineup will be a boon for Brock Purdy and the Niners on Monday night. Even if Kyle Shanahan curtails CMC's carries due to the injury, the back should see enough targets in the passing game to make an impact on the outcome.