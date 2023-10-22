2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in 49ers-Vikings on Monday night

An NFC matchup closes out Week 7 between the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings.

The 49ers (5-1), one of the NFC powerhouses, are looking to get back in the win column after an upset loss in Cleveland. Kyle Shanahan's squad saw its 15-game regular-season winning streak snapped, but the good news is San Francisco has won its last six prime-time games heading into Monday Night Football.

As for the Vikings (2-4), they have had a tough draw to start the season. Kevin O'Connell's team has gone against the Buccaneers, Eagles, Chargers and Chiefs (all losses). But Minnesota has taken care of business against the easier part of its schedule in wins over the Panthers and Bears. The Vikings hope to turn things around and snag their first home victory on Monday.