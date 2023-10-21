Around the NFL

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder fracture) ruled out against Vikings; RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique) questionable

The injury bug is here to stay in San Francisco.

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Vikings, while running back Christian McCaffrey (oblique) is officially questionable, the team announced.

Samuel was ruled out early in the Niners' Week 6 loss to the Browns, and it was initially reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that X-rays came back negative.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that a later CT scan revealed Samuel had suffered a hairline fracture in his shoulder, and he will be out for Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals as well. After that, the 49ers have their bye week, at which point Shanahan said the team plans to reevaluate his injury.

However, Shanahan also told reporters that the team never considered injured reserve for the superstar wideout.

"Oh yeah, it's always different, you know, it's what we did last week," Shanahan told reporters. "We weren't sure of him throughout the week, so we had contingency plans as it goes, and he's been banged up for a few weeks before that too, so give him a chance to hopefully settle down and get back 100 percent."

Along with Samuel, McCaffrey suffered an oblique injury Sunday and was ruled out early in the fourth quarter. McCaffrey only participated in Saturday's practice but was a limited participant. Offensive lineman Trent Williams also suffered an ankle injury on Sunday and has been listed as doubtful for Monday's contest on the final injury report.

The 49ers and Vikings kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

news

Eagles elevating WR Julio Jones to active roster for Sunday night matchup with Dolphins

The Philadelphia Eagles are elevating wide receiver Julio Jones from the practice squad for their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Miami Dolphins, the team announced Saturday.
news

Cardinals S Budda Baker to be activated off injured reserve, expected to play Sunday vs. Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is being activated off of injured reserve and is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday, per a source.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Steelers activate WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring), place TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hamstring) has been activated off of injured reserve and will play in the team's Week 7 game versus the Los Angeles Rams, the Steelers announced Saturday. The Steelers also placed tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) on injured reserve.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out against Bears, Brian Hoyer to start for Las Vegas 

With Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (back) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Brian Hoyer will be starting under center for Las Vegas. 
news

Bears QB Justin Fields (right thumb) ruled out; rookie Tyson Bagent to start vs. Raiders

Bears QB Justin Fields will be sidelined due to a right thumb injury and undrafted rookie ﻿Tyson Bagent﻿ will start for the Bears against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced Friday.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) questionable to play vs. Commanders

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is officially listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Commanders due to a lingering neck injury.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) questionable to play vs. Colts

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) will be listed as questionable for the Browns' Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday.
news

Dan Campbell: Lions need RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) to take bulk of work vs. Ravens

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday that rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs is "gonna be a go" after missing the past two weeks due to a hamstring injury.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Ravens OC Todd Monken recognizes red-zone struggles: 'We just have to do a better job'

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken recognized Baltimore's struggle to score touchdowns in the red zone ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Detroit Lions.