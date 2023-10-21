49ers WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder fracture) ruled out against Vikings; RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique) questionable

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that a later CT scan revealed Samuel had suffered a hairline fracture in his shoulder, and he will be out for Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals as well. After that, the 49ers have their bye week, at which point Shanahan said the team plans to reevaluate his injury.

However, Shanahan also told reporters that the team never considered injured reserve for the superstar wideout.

"Oh yeah, it's always different, you know, it's what we did last week," Shanahan told reporters. "We weren't sure of him throughout the week, so we had contingency plans as it goes, and he's been banged up for a few weeks before that too, so give him a chance to hopefully settle down and get back 100 percent."

Along with Samuel, McCaffrey suffered an oblique injury Sunday and was ruled out early in the fourth quarter. McCaffrey only participated in Saturday's practice but was a limited participant. Offensive lineman Trent Williams also suffered an ankle injury on Sunday and has been listed as doubtful for Monday's contest on the final injury report.