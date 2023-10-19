Saquon Barkley wants to stay put with Giants: 'I don't want to get traded'

But there's also the matter of Barkley's contract. He'll be a free agent once again after the season, as Barkley signed a one-year extension in July. The Giants previously placed the franchise tag on the Pro Bowl running back, who hoped for a long-term extension.

That still could happen, even as Barkley hasn't had a season in 2023 like he did a year ago. In 2022, Barkley started 16 games and totaled 1,650 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns. This season, he's been limited to three games due to an ankle injury, although Barkley returned from a three-game absence Monday to run for a season-high 93 yards against the Bills.

Barkley said his attention isn't on the looming trade deadline -- it's on the Giants' Week 7 opponent the Washington Commanders.

"My focus is Washington, trying to come back and get a win," Barkley said. "Obviously, I'm happy that I'm healthy again, (to) be able to get back on the field. Got close to a win last week, now just got to try to continue to improve and try to get a win."

In August, Barkley said he still wanted to be a Giant for life. He's not backing down from that now and isn't thinking about the possibility that the decision isn't entirely his.