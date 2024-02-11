Eagles give LB Haason Reddick permission to seek trade

His production tapering off in 2023 aligned with the trajectory of the rest of Philadelphia's D, which went from second in yards allowed and eighth in points allowed to a turnstile at 26th and 30th in those categories, respectively.

There are a number of incoming changes that could contribute to Reddick potentially finding a change of scenery.

For a third straight season, the Eagles are enduring a switch at defensive coordinator, having lost Jonathan Gannon to the Cardinals' head-coaching gig a year ago and fired Sean Desai in January. Vic Fangio is now set to install his defense going forward, and another transition of power lends itself to roster shuffling.

Reddick's base salary in 2022 and 2023 was also a pittance compared to stars producing similar numbers. His base salary was $1.04 million in his first year as an Eagle and jumped up only to $1.08 million the following year -- and his cap number never eclipsed $7 million.

That won't be the case for the 2024 season, though, as Reddick is set to make $14.25 million in base salary and count $21.88 million against the cap.

A post-June 1 trade would be more palatable for Philly than one made official before then, as the difference in dead money is nearly $15 million, per Over the Cap.

There's sure to be a number of suitors for the 29-year-old Reddick. After starting off the first three years of his career in Arizona with 7.5 sacks combined, he's amassed four consecutive seasons in the double-digits.