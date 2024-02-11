 Skip to main content
Eagles give LB Haason Reddick permission to seek trade

Feb 11, 2024
The Eagles' sack leader two years running might find himself a new home.

Philadelphia has given linebacker Haason Reddick permission to seek a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

Reddick, a Pro Bowler in both of his seasons with Philly, is coming off an 11-sack campaign in which he added 23 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for loss and a pass defensed.

The year before, Reddick broke out as one of the league's most underrated free-agent signings. He finished the 2022 season with 16 sacks, tied with Myles Garrett for second-most in the NFL, and he led all defenders with five forced fumbles while spearheading a tenacious Eagles defense that made a run to Super Bowl LVII. 

Those efforts helped him earn second-term All-Pro honors and a fourth-place finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

His production tapering off in 2023 aligned with the trajectory of the rest of Philadelphia's D, which went from second in yards allowed and eighth in points allowed to a turnstile at 26th and 30th in those categories, respectively.

There are a number of incoming changes that could contribute to Reddick potentially finding a change of scenery.

For a third straight season, the Eagles are enduring a switch at defensive coordinator, having lost Jonathan Gannon to the Cardinals' head-coaching gig a year ago and fired Sean Desai in January. Vic Fangio is now set to install his defense going forward, and another transition of power lends itself to roster shuffling.

Reddick's base salary in 2022 and 2023 was also a pittance compared to stars producing similar numbers. His base salary was $1.04 million in his first year as an Eagle and jumped up only to $1.08 million the following year -- and his cap number never eclipsed $7 million.

That won't be the case for the 2024 season, though, as Reddick is set to make $14.25 million in base salary and count $21.88 million against the cap.

A post-June 1 trade would be more palatable for Philly than one made official before then, as the difference in dead money is nearly $15 million, per Over the Cap.

There's sure to be a number of suitors for the 29-year-old Reddick. After starting off the first three years of his career in Arizona with 7.5 sacks combined, he's amassed four consecutive seasons in the double-digits.

He's put up those numbers for three different squads -- the Cardinals, Panthers and Eagles -- proving beyond a doubt he can contribute in a new setting.

