NFL owners approve modified overtime rule ensuring possession for both teams in playoff games

The NFL has heard your cries and adjusted accordingly -- in the postseason.

The league's owners approved a change to overtime rules on Tuesday that will ensure both teams will receive a possession in overtime, the NFL announced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport later added that the vote in favor of the rule change was 29-3.

This rule change will only apply to the postseason, where the advantage has statistically been more skewed toward the team winning the overtime coin toss (they're 10-2 in such contests since the previous OT format began in 2010) than in the regular season.

The playoffs are also the setting from which the most passionate talk-show and water-cooler debates stem. This year, the discourse emerged from hibernation following the end to a thrilling (and exhausting) AFC Divisional Round showdown between Buffalo and Kansas City in which both offenses lit up the scoreboard in the final quarter and neither defense could get a stop.

Unfortunately for Buffalo, the Bills had to play defense first. We know how it went from there.