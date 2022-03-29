Around the NFL

NFL owners approve modified overtime rule ensuring possession for both teams in playoff games

Published: Mar 29, 2022 at 12:36 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The NFL has heard your cries and adjusted accordingly -- in the postseason.

The league's owners approved a change to overtime rules on Tuesday that will ensure both teams will receive a possession in overtime, the NFL announced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport later added that the vote in favor of the rule change was 29-3.

This rule change will only apply to the postseason, where the advantage has statistically been more skewed toward the team winning the overtime coin toss (they're 10-2 in such contests since the previous OT format began in 2010) than in the regular season.

The playoffs are also the setting from which the most passionate talk-show and water-cooler debates stem. This year, the discourse emerged from hibernation following the end to a thrilling (and exhausting) AFC Divisional Round showdown between Buffalo and Kansas City in which both offenses lit up the scoreboard in the final quarter and neither defense could get a stop.

Unfortunately for Buffalo, the Bills had to play defense first. We know how it went from there.

This time around, the Bills and star quarterback Josh Allen would have received a possession following the Chiefs' touchdown. How the two teams approached it strategically might have differed from the moment Kansas City scored, too:

Interestingly, a separate overtime rule change proposal included a game-ending scenario akin to an arcade game superpower (bringing down the house inNBA Ballers, anyone?). In this rejected proposal, a touchdown scored and successful two-point conversion from the team that first possessed the ball could have immediately ended the game.

This is not that proposal, as Pelissero tweeted, leaving coaches to consider preemptively going for two in overtime in order to avoid the opposing team following up an initial touchdown with their own touchdown and a two-point conversion. Essentially, a team can't bank on a touchdown and extra point standing as enough to keep the game going if the opposition scores a TD in response.

Of course, all of this could be solved if teams would, you know, play defensive effectively enough to force a change of possession. There are three phases to the game, folks, and Cincinnati did exactly this to win the AFC Championship Game a week after Buffalo's heartbreaking loss, but this is not the place for soapboxes.

The forward-thinking league will continue its push beyond the modern era of the game with this rule change. It might not be long before the adjustment in rules applies to every game.

Also notable among rule changes and resolutions passed Tuesday: The league made permanent a health-and-safety change to free kick formations, and also allowed clubs to block other teams from hiring away secondary football executives (i.e., assistant general managers) prior to the completion of the NFL draft.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Tuesday, March 29

Jabrill Peppers﻿ has a new home. The former Giants and Browns safety is signing a one-year deal with the Patriots, Mike Giardi reports.
news

Saints signing QB Andy Dalton to back up Jameis Winston

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the New Orleans Saints are signing veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year contract worth $3 million.
news

Kyle Shanahan 'ready' for Trey Lance to be 49ers' starter: 'I think that will be sooner (rather) than later'

A day after GM John Lynch told reporters he doesn't foresee a future in which the 49ers feel obligated to release Jimmy Garoppolo, HC Kyle Shanahan said they aren't going to part ways with Garoppolo just to save salary-cap space, even if Trey Lance is ready to take over.
news

Patriots owner Robert Kraft: 'It bothers me' we haven't won playoff game in three years

The Patriots haven't lived up to their own lofty standards for the past three seasons, and it's grating on the owner. Robert Kraft said he hopes the success of last year's offseason helps the Pats get back to their winning ways.
news

Saints head coach Dennis Allen says Taysom Hill will focus on playing tight end

The days of Taysom Hill under center might be coming to an end. New Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Tuesday that Hill's focus will be on playing tight end.
news

Doug Pederson suggests Jags could still draft OT No. 1 overall: 'You can never have enough offensive linemen'

New Jaguars coach Doug Pederson suggested that the move to franchise tag Cam Robinson for the second straight year didn't necessarily mean the Jags are ruling out drafting an O-lineman with the No. 1 pick.
news

Bucs owner Joel Glazer: Having Tom Brady back 'is the greatest news I heard all offseason'

Buccaneers owner Joel Glazer said that he went through the same gamut of feelings as fans when Tom Brady retired and then changed his mind.
news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'There's no rift' with Tyreek Hill after trade to Dolphins

Speaking publicly for the first time since the Tyreek Hill trade, Chiefs HC Andy Reid explained why the team parted ways with its top wide receiver.
news

49ers GM John Lynch doesn't plan to cut Jimmy Garoppolo if no trade materializes

The potential landing spots for a ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ trade are dwindling, leading to the speculation that the 49ers might be forced to cut the quarterback to move on. However, GM John Lynch said at the Annual League Meeting that he doesn't plan to release Jimmy G outright.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Monday, March 28

Tre'Quan Smith is staying in the Big Easy. The receiver is returning to the Saints on a two-year, $6 million deal that includes $2 million in guaranteed money, Mike Garafolo reports. Smith can earn up to more than $10 million when including all incentives in the deal.
news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on trading Amari Cooper: 'We made a decision that that allocation should be better spent'

The Cowboys traded away receiver Amari Cooper earlier this month. Dallas owner Jerry Jones explained the team's reasoning for the move when talking to reporters Monday at the Annual League Meeting.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW