Bills WR Stefon Diggs unsure of future in Buffalo after down 2023 season

Though Allen and head coach Sean McDermott later said the camp situation was overblown, rumors have remained about Diggs' satisfaction with the organization and his relationship with Allen, the latter of which he was asked about Friday.

"Kind of at this point I let everybody feel how they feel. You've got your opinions, it's not an opinion-based business, it's a money-based business, and a numbers-based business, so for me, I try to leave the personal out of it," Diggs said. "My personal relationships are my personal relationships. It's for the people outside of my relationship to speculate or figure it out as they go, but the people that's involved, between the two people or anyone else involved, are the people that know.

"I mean, I get tired of the same story over and over. It is what it is for everybody else."

Diggs had made it clear that he's ready to move on from a rough year, looking toward what lies ahead. Unfortunately, his future with the Bills is not as clear-cut as it could be.

Buffalo is currently estimated to be over $50 million over the cap in 2024, third-least space in the league, per Over the Cap.

Diggs signed a four-year, $96 million extension ahead of the 2022 season, and as he enters Year 3 of the deal, there has been speculation about whether his high-value contract could be up for restructuring or if there will be other measures taken in the Bills' endeavors to get out of the red.

What this means for Diggs' future in Buffalo is uncertain, and when asked about it Diggs didn't express complete confidence that the path forward has him wearing a Bills jersey.

"I don't know, I feel like you talk about with the money and all that type of stuff, I can't control none of that," he said. "I kinda just put my hat on and like I said it's a long offseason in front of me. As far as what the future holds, shoot, I don't have any surprises for you right now."