Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin exits postgame news conference after question about contract status

Monday's defeat was a microcosm of the resilience Tomlin and his teams have displayed during his tenure with the Black and Gold.

The Steelers were missing their leader, Watt, and fell into a 21-0 hole that lasted through the two-minute warning of the first half.

They battled back, though, as Rudolph found Diontae Johnson for a 10-yard touchdown with 1:43 remaining to start a run where the Steelers outscored the Bills, 17-3, over the next 21 minutes to make it a one-score game at the 10-minute mark of the fourth quarter.

Despite the fight-on display, Pittsburgh simply started the comeback a bit too late, and Buffalo pulled away again to knock them out.

The loss ended an uneven year for Pittsburgh that included firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada, opting to ride the hot hand in Rudolph over Kenny Pickett, a first-round pick in his second year, and a pair of consecutive late-season defeats to teams with two wins at the time -- the Cardinals and Patriots.

But the regular season also included a playoff berth and double-digit wins for the 10th times in Tomlin's career.

"Every player wouldn't be anything without Mike T," said Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, who at 34 is facing uncertainty regarding his own future. "This group would not function to even get to a playoff berth without Mike T. He keeps us accountable from top to bottom. I don't want to play for any other coach."

Walking out of a news conference is by no means an undeniable indication that Tomlin will also walk away from the team.

However, if he does, it will be just the third disruption in Pittsburgh's unprecedented run of coaching consistency dating back to 1969.

The Steelers have had just three coaches in the past 54 years (Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher and Tomlin), with six Lombardi Trophies to show for it.

Such a decision, especially in a period where fellow Hall of Fame-caliber coaches like Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll have also seen long-term stays end, would send shockwaves through the current coaching cycle.

For what it's worth, Heyward was willing to field a question about both his and Tomlin's future, and he believes the only NFL head coach he's ever known will return.