NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Bills' win over Steelers on Super Wild Card Weekend

The Bills held off the Pittsburgh Steelers to win, 31-17, Monday and advance to the AFC Divisional Round for a fourth straight year.

Buffalo will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Next weekend's matchup marks the third postseason meeting between the teams since 2020, and it will also be a rematch of a Week 14 game earlier this season that the Bills won, 20-17.

With the loss, Pittsburgh has now exited the playoffs in the wild card round three times in the last four seasons.