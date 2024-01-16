Josh Allen's 52-yard touchdown run highlights four-TD night in Bills' wild-card win

On third-and-8 midway through the second quarter Allen dropped back and didn't hesitate to sprint forward through a crumbling pocket. After gaining the first down, he stutter-stepped before blowing through Steelers safety Damontae Kazee before racing to pay dirt. Allen came up with a double-bicep flex as the Bills Mafia erupted in the stands with skyward snowballs to punctuate the play. He hit 19.33 mph on the run, per Next Gen Stats. It was his fastest speed this season as a ball career, enabling him to score on a play that had a 0.2% TD probably, per NGS, and was the second-longest touchdown run in NFL playoff history for a QB.

It seemed to pave the way for a blowout as the Bills led, 21-0, after his score and the subsequent extra point.

However, the Steelers fought back to make it a one-score game at 24-17.

Then Allen threw his third touchdown pass, this time to Khalil Shakir, whose run after the catch for a 17-yard score might've surpassed Allen's TD run in remarkability.

Nonetheless, it added up to a stellar four-TD night for Allen, who has the Bills onward to the Divisional Round for the fourth time in as many seasons. Allen and Co. will face the rival Chiefs, this time at home.

Whatever the outcome might be, it's likely Allen will provide more highlights and histrionics.